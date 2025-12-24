That Time Jonathan Scott ‘Accidentally’ Touched John Stamos’ Hair During A Celebrity IOU Renovation (And Was Absolutely Terrified)

Another season of Celebrity IOU is on the way with a premiere on HGTV just before the end of the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s only fitting that the renovation show features a Full House star to kick off Season 11. John Stamos will be the celebrity joining the Property Brothers, a.k.a. Drew and Jonathan Scott, to surprise a friend with a home transformation. The twins opened up about the experience and Jonathan’s accidental hair encounter with the star.

The brothers have hosted plenty of celebrities on Celebrity IOU over the years, with touching behind-the-scenes stories of stars (including Halle Berry) crying and Kevin Hart’s sweet gesture to someone who helped him. Then, there are the sillier BTS stories, like when they poked fun at Anthony Anderson’s “shriek.” The tale of Jonathan Scott and John Stamos’ hair definitely is going in the funnier category, with Stamos coming to the show to do a renovation for Ken, his longtime best friend. Jonathan recalled to TV Insider:

We were doing demolition at one point, and I remember I accidently got his hair. I thought he would have lawyers come after me, but he was the nicest guy. He was so genuine and just wanted to do something incredible for Ken. Ken as well was taken aback that we could have done anything and would have been thankful for it. But this was next level.

Luckily, Jonathan Scott’s brush with John Stamos’ hair didn’t turn into a brush with legal action, and I can’t help but hope that the moment makes it into the final cut of the episode. Stamos appears in the Season 11 premiere of Celebrity IOU on December 28. Drew Scott shared some details about the patio and garage renovation they were helping Stamos complete for his friend, and there were plenty of laughs along the way. He said:

We’re taking this garage and making it into a beautiful music room. I think there is a certain type of celebrity that comes on our show. We’ve done 70 celebrity episodes now. They have big hearts. They are just everyday great people and want to give back. You see that with John, and he is just a big kid. Ike is the same. He is so passionate and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. We couldn’t get through a scene for any part of the renovation without breaking down laughing, nearly peeing myself.

A renovation is bound to be easier when the people participating can share some laughs together! Stamos is just one of several celebs who will be joining the Scott brothers on Celebrity IOU this season. Viewers will also see them helping Ike Barinholtz, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez (a.k.a. another ‘90s sitcom fan favorite), and William Shatner, who just won’t quit showbiz despite approaching the age of 95 in the new year. Jonathan Scott in fact named Shatner as one of the stars who brought the most laughs to Season 11, saying:

There is a lot of stuff that could never air. Some of the jokes were so funny, but not PG. You know if it’s a good project when the heart is being put out there. When the person really wants to be part of the whole process. Even Shatner at 93.

Celebrity IOU is still an HGTV show, so don’t expect anything that pushes that PG rating any more than an episode of The Property Brothers would. The twins may eternally have to deal with people questioning which one is which, but I don’t think that there’s any chance that fans will have to deal with anything scandalous in Season 11. There’s still a chance that the John Stamos hair incident will make it into the premiere episode, I hope!

Season 11 of Celebrity IOU with the Property Brothers and John Stamos premieres on Sunday, December 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, and will be available streaming next day with an HBO Max subscription. You can also find the first ten seasons on the platform now, as well as the original Property Brothers and several spinoffs.