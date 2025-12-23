Someone Asked What Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Thought About Her Marty Supreme Sex Scenes, But Her Comments About Her Grandpa Watching Shakespeare In Love Killed Me

For all the efforts that go into filming sex scenes, from guaranteeing comfort for the actors to limiting on-set crew members to working with intimacy coordinators and beyond, that side is completely separate from what the actors then have to deal with when their more illicit scenes are out in the wild and anyone is free to view them, even one’s closest family members. Such is the case for Gwyneth Paltrow, who emerged from retirement to get romantically entangled with Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming 2025 release Marty Supreme.

No stranger to alluring characters on the big screen, Paltrow guested on Late Night with Seth Meyers and was asked by the host what her children Apple and Moses Martin thought of the movie, specifically her and Chalamet getting down to business. She actually took son Moses to the film’s premiere, where he served as her mini-date, but when asked how it went during certain sequences, she could only laugh and say:

Not great. He was like this the whole time: [hides face behind hands]. Yeah, he's not into that. . . . I did warn him.

That certainly isn’t a hard-to-understand reaction to watching one’s mother display any amount of passion in a theatrical setting, and she's previously spoken about her kids’ reactions to images of her kissing Chalamet. But hopefully it was more of a hyperbolic take than anything, as that would really kill the movie-going mood if the 19-year-old was indeed that bothered to watch those scenes play out.

To be sure, it’s not as if director Josh Safdie filmed shocking hardcore ground-and-pound sessions or anything. The ping-pong drama’s romancing is on the mature side, but without ample deluges of nudity to worry about. (Beyond her kids, though, Ethan Hawke jokingly got bothered about her Central Park makeout, given their memorable scene in that location in Great Expectations.)

You know who really isn’t worried about catching some stray body parts on the big screen? Those two kids’ great-grandfather. When the actress reflected on taking her grandfather to see her to-be-award-winning performance in Shakespeare In Love, her attempts to soothingly warn him about her nude scenes were met with the most hilarious reaction. In her words:

You know it's funny, because you grow up doing these things in movies, and I remember once, I was so scared, because I was taking my grandfather to see the premiere of Shakespeare in Love, and I was like, "I have this topless scene, Grandpa, but it's part of the thing because they think I'm a boy." And I was trying to prep him for the whole thing, and he just goes, "Ah, I've seen it before. Two eggs, sunny-side up.' [Laughs.] So I was trying to think of something like that to say to my son, but I couldn't think of it.

I'll go on the record here to say I don't think there's any egg preparation that a grandfather could use to describe a pair of breasts without it sounding completely devoid or sexuality. (Or would it be "ovoid" in this case?) Least of all when it comes from a gramps. I mean, if his point there was only to make Paltrow feel less self-conscious about it, I guess it worked. Although that also might have caused esteem issues in other ways...

In any case, now I'd love to go to breakfast with Paltrow's family members to see how they describe eggs, and if there are any boob-specific comparisons made. For now, though, check out the trailer for Marty Supreme below!

Now someone should get Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids’ thoughts on the Dune popcorn bucket, which Chalamet himself talked about on the red carpet for the new film. With a cast of co-stars including Sandra Bernhard, Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara, Kevin O’Leary and Tyler Okonoma, among others, Marty Supreme is set to hit theaters on Thursday, December 25. Hopefully there won’t be any coal left for director Josh Safdie at the box office.