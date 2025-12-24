One Piece Finally Settled A Big Debate Regarding The Straw Hats' Power Levels, And It Makes So Much Sense

As One Piece fans prepare to binge Season 2 of the live-action adaptation with a Netflix subscription, big things are happening elsewhere in the fandom. The anime will wrap up the Egghead arc at the end of 2025, and according to creator Eiichiro Oda, the manga is getting much closer to the end of its run now that Elbaph is nearing completion. Regarding the last bit of news, we now have a hotly debated fan argument that was laid to rest thanks to a bonus magazine.

For decades, there have been discussions about Sanji and Zoro, specifically who was the stronger of the two Straw Hats. I would even be so bold as to say that there was a clear answer at various points in the story, but thanks to the latest Shonen Jump (via Screen Rant), we finally have a definitive answer.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

One Piece Confirms Zoro And Sanji Have The Same Power Level

The latest issue of Shonen Jump was paired with a mini magazine dedicated to One Piece. The part that has everyone talking is what it said in Sanji's biography, which reads as follows:

Sanji is a first-rate chef who takes care of the Straw Hat crew's stomachs, and at the same time, he's also a combatant who fights with brilliant footwork. Although his bounty is lower than Zoro's, their abilities are evenly matched, making them worthy of being called the two wings.

As someone current on the One Piece anime and active in the fandom, I've seen Sanji and Zoro's power levels discussed a lot. It helps that the story itself gives Sanji and Zoro a rivalry, with both always pointing out how inferior the other is. In the end, though, they respect each other's abilities and have had their fair share of impressive moments throughout the story.

Those who watch the live-action One Piece may be confused, considering that Zoro is an accomplished swordsman who is always training, and Sanji is a cook. I would be confused too given where the story is in the adaptation, but it all makes a lot more sense for those who are deeper into the adventure.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

I Totally Agree After What Happened To Sanji In Wano

SPOILER ALERT for those who have not watched the anime past the Wano arc: turn back now if you don't want to be spoiled.

For those who remain, I don't think it's any surprise that post-Wano Sanji is at the same power level as Zoro. His natural ability to use Haki, paired with his genetic modifications from his Germa bloodline, makes him a match for even the strongest of Marine Vice Admirals, as we recently saw in Egghead.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I don't claim to be entirely caught up with what's happening in the manga, I am aware that events in Elbaph suggest Zoro once again has a "leg" up on Sanji. Despite that, this recent booklet described them as equals. For those who are current, take that as you will, but it appears the debate about who Luffy's first mate is will continue.

Personally, I'm just happy that interest in One Piece is at an all-time high, especially in light of some bummer news that the anime will switch to a seasonal schedule in 2026. While that means we won't be getting the series year-round as we have for decades, at least this will give creator Eiichiro Oda some more time to relax, create art for celebrities and hopefully need fewer breaks when the series is actually in season.

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece is set to release on March 10th. While it feels like I'm light-years ahead of where it's at in the story, I still can't wait to see Sanji, Zoro, and all the others back in action and doing some of their wild stunts in live-action.