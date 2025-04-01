I Wasn’t Sure What To Expect From Ballerina Until I Saw Ana De Armas Break Some Plates With Another Woman’s Face (And Talk About The Insane Stuntwork She Went Through)

Features
By published

Ouch.

Ana de Armas with her face scratched up in Lionsgate&#039;s Ballerina trailer 2025.
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I think most people who are casually familiar with Ballerina hitting the movie release schedule on June 6, 2025 are probably already John Wick fans. While we’ve known for a while Keanu Reeves would factor into the plot, I really couldn’t tell from Ballerina’s trailers if this movie would stack up with what we’ve seen from the franchise before. I can now only humbly apologize to Lionsgate and say that thought was probably out of line. At CinemaCon 2025 today during the studio's panel (which we covered live), audiences were treated to a scene of Ana De Armas literally breaking a slew of plates in another woman’s face.

The Ballerina Scene That Debuted At CinemaCon 2025 Was Wild (And Involved Plates)

In Ballerina Ana De Armas plays Eve, a woman looking for revenge. During the sequences we saw today – and spoilers on what will probably be one of the most spectacular action sequences in the movie (and if it’s not, holy smokes what are we in for?)-- a man shows up at a restaurant intent on killing and shooting Eve. They attempt to gun one another down in the restaurant, but both seemingly run out of ammo. Quick thinking Even starts grabbing glasses and launching them at the man trying to kill her.

Next, she jumps on his back and claws at his eyes (it’s visceral) before he shoves her off and throws her onto a table. She wraps her legs around his neck and he picks her up and slams her into the table over and over again. The sound effects are intense, but she manages to annihilate his hand and then finds her gun and kills him. People were very pleased by this sequence watching it in the theater. They reacted loudly, but it turned out there was more.

She unexpectedly encounters a woman in the kitchen who has a large knife in her hand and tries to tell her she’s safe, but it turns out the woman is also there to kill her. She throws a meat pulverizer at her head and a tray of plates falls over. The two women scramble to grab plates and slam each other in the face repetitively with the serving ware before Ana de Armas nabs a gun and shoves the kitchen worker into the walk-in fridge, securing the door with a frying pan before muttering, “What the fuck.”

Director Len Wiseman said this off-kilter sequence is exactly the world he wanted De Armas’ Eve to inhabit. He told the room full of exhibitors and journalists that he wants moments the audiences will never “expect.” He likes waiting for those little pockets where the audience is breathing and thinks everything is safe and then going for the jugular, which is exactly what we saw with the plate scene. Or as he put it:

Just when people reach for the popcorn, that’s when I abuse that [trust]… that’s a hell of a lot of fun.

It’s a strategy that seems like it’s going to work, too.

But It Didn’t Come Without A Ton Of Intensity From Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas was at CinemCon for the clip premiere, and spoke about the intense work she went through in order to play the character. First and foremost it was “winter in Prague” when the movie was filming and there was ice everywhere. They ended up putting spikes in her shoes in order to ground her for some of the movie’s outdoor sequences. However, this isn’t 1923; and the weather wasn’t the real challenge. Instead the stunts were. She told the crowd:

For Bond, I only had three weeks of training, if you remember. But Ballerina was a whole different level. Definitely what I’ve done before in other action films helped me a lot to get through this one. This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done, it was a very extensive … process [3-4 months of training]. Not just strength training at the gym but 4-5 hours every day with the stunt team.

She also said during the panel she spent months doing these mad dash hours with the stunt team and then when she was done she’d ‘jump in a car’ and go to the shooting range and practice her form with that too. De Armas previously teased while filming “how much pain” she was in, and now that I’ve seen the scene I have, I totally get it. It sounds like she dug deep and used an inner mastery of pain to connect with the idea of being a ballerina.

Having in mind the ballet aspect of it all was really special. Ballet is one of the hardest disciplines you can ever practice; it’s so beautiful, but they are going through so much pain probably, and they just keep pushing through.

She’d keep in mind “her own pain” from holding the guns and all the training, calling it “really good” to help her to get into the right mindset and embody the character in the film. All in all, the new footage really sucked me in in ways the early trailers hadn’t.

We still have a while to wait on Ballerina, but Lionsgate also released some cool chatter about the new Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping movie, as well as new information on another Stephen King film (The Long Walk). This was peppered in between Now You See Me sequel footage and some info about the remake of American Psycho. More on the slate to come.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney promotes the upcoming film &quot;The Housemaid&quot; at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sydney Sweeney Wore A Gorgeous Corseted Dress When The Housemaid Debuted Its First Footage, But I'm Loving Amanda Seyfried's Mean Girls Throwback Look
Gwendoline Christie smiles as she stands in the middle of a busy hallway, during the teaser trailer for Wednesday.

Gwendoline Christie Really Wants To Be 'A Radical New Element' Of The James Bond Franchise, And I Know Exactly Who She Should Play
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney promotes the upcoming film &quot;The Housemaid&quot; at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sydney Sweeney Wore A Gorgeous Corseted Dress When The Housemaid Debuted Its First Footage, But I'm Loving Amanda Seyfried's Mean Girls Throwback Look
See more latest
Most Popular
The dog man in The Shining
For The Movie Fan Who Wants To Get Into Stanley Kubrick's Filmography, Here's Where I Think You Should Start
Netflix logo in black and red
Netflix's Recent Rom-Com Had One Thing I Really Wish More Comedies Would Do, And I Want To Talk About It
Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym in FBI Season 6x04
With CBS’ FBI Losing Both Spinoffs In 2025, I’m Flashing Back To What Didn’t Work With NBC’s Failed One Chicago Show
Peter Dinklage as the mop-weilding The Toxic Avenger
As A Huge Toxic Avenger Fan, I'm Looking Back At The Past Movies While We Wait To Finally See The Peter Dinklage Film
Sally Hawkins Bloody palm on glass in Bring Her Back
Bring Her Back: I Got An Extended Look At The New Horror Film From The Talk To Me Directors, And It Had Me Jumping Out Of My Chair
Henry Winkler as Fonzie in Happy Days
'Cool like Fonzie': 32 Of The Coolest Characters In TV History
Kate Hudson in an argyle blazer standing in front of four championship basketball trophies with a smirk
I Watched Netflix's Running Point, And There Are 3 Big Things I Need To See In Season 2
Will Smith in Independence Day
Why Will Smith Told His Team He Wanted To Be 'Eddie Murphy In Star Wars’ And How It Impacted His Career
Samuel L. Jackson as Jules looking off in the distance in Pulp Fiction
32 Amazing Movie And TV References In Quentin Tarantino Movies
Outie Mark with blood on his face inside Cold Harbor room in Severance Season 2 finale
I'm Still Crying Over The Severance Finale But I Can't Stop Thinking About One Character's Fate