From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina's Trailer Is Totally Badass, But I Think It's A Bittersweet Watch For Two Different Reasons

While our next visit to what’s now called The World of John Wick was supposed to arrive earlier this summer, the film formerly known as Ballerina was postponed into the realm of upcoming 2025 movies. The supposed reason was because Lionsgate and director Len Wiseman wanted to beef up the action in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff.

If the first trailer is any indication, that decision looks to have paid off, as this definitely looks badass. However, there’s a couple reasons that make this fresh peek into Mr. Wick’s neighborhood, specified to be taking place while John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’s story unfolds, rather bittersweet in the long run.

Ana De Armas Is Going To Totally Own Her John Wick Spinoff

Let’s start with the happier stuff, shall we? Though there’s reasons to be a bit sad when watching Ballerina’s trailer, the big thing to celebrate is the fact that Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro is going to positively own this midquel in the John Wick story. Personally, I hadn’t doubted this fact for a moment, as the Cuban actor’s work in both No Time To Die and The Gray Man showed her as a powerful actor with great physicality.

The result is something that inspired Ana de Armas’ hype for Ballerina to come out in a recent interview. Highlighting that the material from those reshoots for the new 2025 release date “had to be there,” I’m starting to think that this might be another case where a picture’s choice to delay into another calendar year ended up being the best decision possible.

But for as much fun as there is to behold in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’s introduction into the world, there’s some sadness that lies within as well. Part of it is due to the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, with a sad dose of reality also making its way into the mix.

Why Ballerina’s Trailer Is Such A Bittersweet Watch

After Lance Reddick’s untimely passing in 2023, his appearances in this franchise have been warm memories of his talent, as well as unfortunate reminders that he is no longer with us. As the trusty concierge of New York’s branch of The Continental, Reddick and his portrayal of Charon have always been staples in this burgeoning action franchise. Not to mention, the character’s surprise execution at the behest of the High Table in the film that succeeds this entry also becomes a fresh wound to contend with.

And then there’s the fallout from John Wick: Chapter 4’s heartbreaking ending , which saw Mr. Wick (Keanu Reeves) seeming to die in combat. A fact that makes his reappearance in this footage even more dour, though for very different reasons. This upset is purely thematic, as John would appear to be resting in fatal peace as a result of his climactic battle with the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård).

I get that this is a midquel that will potentially set up Ana de Armas’ character, and perhaps the post- John Wick: Chapter 4 spinoff starring Donnie Yen’s Caine, for future installments. This is, after all the world of John Wick, and new players will need to be on the board. At the same time, it’s hard to escape such a powerful sendoff for Keanu Reeves’ sleeper hit assassin, even if it means we’ll get to see him kicking ass once again.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is currently slated for a June 6, 2025 release date. However, with the trailer only promising that the film is “Coming Soon,” that date could change at any point in the near future. Meanwhile, if you want to break your heart all over again, you can currently stream John Wick: Chapter 4 through Starz, which can easily be added to your existing Prime Video subscription.