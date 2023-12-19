The 10 Best Golf Movies And How To Watch Them

When most think of the best sports movies , stories centered around basketball, football or even soccer are probably what come to mind first. Golf is, of course, another pastime that’s also been depicted on the big screen more than a few times over the past several decades, though.. There have been some compelling flicks that involve the game, which – as those who play likely know – involves precision and patience. While there are a number of feature films that fall into this category, we’re going to discuss the best ones, as well as how to watch them.

Even though films that incorporate the game of golf may not get as much attention as the ones involving other athletic activities, they’re still no less important than their peers. These stories – some of which are scripted narratives, while others are documentaries – can make one laugh, cry and even think. With that, let’s discuss the best movies that feature people swinging clubs while out on the green.

The Caddy (1953)

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis were easily one of the greatest comedy duos to ever grace a screen or stage, and of the various motion pictures they made, 1953’s The Caddy is one of the greatest. Helmed by Norman Taurog, it sees Jerry Lewis play the son of a famous golf pro who finds himself unable to follow in his father’s footsteps due to his fear of crowds. He eventually becomes an instructor and takes on his fiancée’s brother (Dean Martin) as his client. When the student proves to be a whiz at the game, the two men are thrust on a path that takes them to some unexpected places. All in all, the flick is a fun romp that effectively utilizes the talents of its two leads.

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack is easily one of the best sports movies you could watch. It joins a great filmmaker, Harold Ramis, with a murderer’s row of talent consisting of Rodney Dangerfield, Chevy Chase, Ted Knight and Bill Murray. At the center of this comedic tale is a college student and caddie who seeks to pay his way through school by working at a country club. While trying to earn a scholarship, he begins caddying for a womanizer and becomes embroiled in a feud between a rich club guest and a founding member of the organization. There’s also a hilarious subplot involving a disgruntled groundskeeper’s attempts to bag a cheeky gopher. In addition to being a box office hit, Ramis’ comedy is still regarded as one of the best films of the ‘80s , and for good reason.

Tin Cup (1996)

When most movie aficionados think of Kevin Costner and sports movies, they probably associate him with fare like Field of Dreams (which we know BTS facts about) or For Love of the Game. Yet one can’t also forget the ‘90s romance flick Tin Cup. A reunion between Costner and Bill Durham director Ron Shelton, it centers on a once-promising golf prodigy who attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open. As he does so, he strikes up a relationship with a psychologist (Rene Russo), who becomes his guiding light. The story is admittedly somewhat conventional, but it’s relatively sweet and features a likable cast. If you’re looking for a light-hearted rom-com with some genuinely entertaining golf scenes, then this one's for you.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Few Adam Sandler movies are as heralded as Happy Gilmore and, if you’ve seen it, you probably understand why. It sees the comedian playing a scorned hockey player (with a short fuse) establishing himself as a professional golfer. His attitude and unconventional swinging style ultimately end up making him a hero to some and an annoyance to his opponents. There’s a lot to enjoy with this movie, and it includes some of the funniest quotes ever uttered in a Sandler movie . And of course, it’s hard to forget Bob Barker’s iconic appearance , during which he plays a fictionalized version of himself who picks a fight with Sandler’s Happy. Comedy, golf and a fight involving Barker? What’s not to love here?

3-Iron (2004)

If you’re looking for an international film that features the club-and-ball game, then you’ll want to see Kim Ki-duk’s 3-Iron. It’s a romantic drama film about a drifter who takes pleasure in breaking into people’s houses and using their abodes for refuge while they’re away. He eventually crosses paths and falls in love with a woman in an abusive marriage. You’re probably wondering how golf plays into this picture and, without spoiling anything, I’ll just say it plays a symbolic role in the proceedings. Those looking for a truly unique love story should check out this tender tale.

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

In many cases, sports movies focus on characters who face insurmountable odds and must somehow overcome them to achieve glory. Walt Disney Pictures’ The Greatest Game Ever Played arguably features one of the greatest underdog victories ever recorded in the history of golf. In it, Shia LaBeouf plays Francis Ouimet, the first amateur to ever win the U.S. Open. The movie is directed by Bill Paxton (yes, that Bill Paxton), who tells a warm story about the importance of perseverance. The feature is also propelled by a solid performance from LaBeouf. This is a feel-good flick that would delight most viewers, especially those on the younger side.

The Short Game (2013)

We can’t have this list without showing a bit of love to some great documentaries about golfing, with one of them being the 2013 feature The Short Game. Director Josh Greenbaum provides an honest look at the world of competitive youth golf. More specifically, the Emmy-winning documentarian gives viewers a peek into this realm by focusing on the lives of eight grade-school children – some from the United States and others from other countries around the world. On the whole, this is an eye-opening movie about impressionable talented kids and the cutthroat world they must navigate at young ages.

Seve: The Movie (2014)

Another interesting doc you’ll want to check out is Seve: The Movie, which chronicles the life and career of Spanish golfer Severiano “Seve” Ballesteros, who became ranked as a World No.1. Not only does the film feature interviews from various veterans of the game, but it also features dramatized scenes that recreate pivotal moments from Ballesteros’ life. It’s a relatively straightforward piece of work in the grand scheme of things. However, it’s entertaining and serves as a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players to ever pick up a club.

Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk (2019)

Any good golfer knows that caddies are incredibly invaluable to the sport, and that importance is highlighted in 2019’s Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk. Narrated by Bill Murray, Jason Baffa's documentary specifically deals with the bond between a golfer and caddie. There are various stories featured in Baffa’s production, and all are quite interesting to hear about. On the surface, this may seem like a film that caters solely to hardcore fans of the sport, but even novices can find pleasure in this movie.

The Phantom of the Open (2021)

A golf comedy that’s sure to have you chuckling with delight is the 2021 biopic The Phantom of Open, which stars Mark Rylance. The fan-favorite actor plays the real-life golfer Maurice Flitcroft, who has a very interesting story. Flitcroft, who considered himself a professional within the sport, rose to prominence after shooting a 121 while trying to qualify for the 1976 U.S. Open. In many circles, he was known as “the world’s worst golfer.” This story may sound tragic, but Rylance and director Craig Roberts turn it into an incredibly funny and sweet film.

As you can see, there are plenty of golf-centric cinematic treats for you to take in. Definitely make some time to seek them out, and I bet after you’re done watching, at least a few of them will make you want to grab some clubs and head out to the driving range yourself.