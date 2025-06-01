Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Shows Some Amazing Cameos, But I Think One Classic Callback Beats Them All

Can you believe it’s almost time to hit the links again with Happy? It still feels like a sort of miracle to know that the 2025 movie schedule will bring us Happy Gilmore 2, almost 30 years after the first comedy hit landed in theaters.

The teaser for Adam Sandler’s upcoming legacy-quel gave us some pretty exciting glimpses on what’s to come; and now a full trailer has delivered something I’ve been waiting for since the project’s announcement: Happy Gilmore’s continued owning of Shooter McGavin.

Unveiled during tonight’s live Tudum event for Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows, the return of everyone’s favorite hockey player turned golfer couldn’t feel closer. And getting to see Bad Bunny, Ben Stiller, and even Travis Kelce on deck for Happy Gilmore 2 definitely made my night.

But at the same time, seeing a crazed Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) in action does make the wait for July 25th’s Netflix subscription driver seem relatively infinite. Because if Happy's already reminding his legendary nemesis that he eats pieces of shit for breakfast, where's he gonna go from there? And how's Shooter going to try and top that; after three decades?Maybe they should have called this movie Happy Gilmore: The Final Reckoning.

It’s pretty sweet to get back in some sandtraps with Adam Sandler after all this time. So if you’re looking fore-ward to what comes next, Happy Gilmore 2 will be making its way to the Netflix ready device of your choice, starting July 25th.

More to come…