Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About The Adam Sandler Sequel

It has been nearly 30 years since Adam Sandler introduced audiences to his failed hockey-player-turned-golfer in the hilarious sports comedy , Happy Gilmore. Though it seemed like a sequel to one of the most iconic ‘90s comedies would never happen, at some point soon, Happy Gilmore will join the ranks of the best movies on Netflix , we’re sure of that.

Though the popular streaming service hasn’t announced the Happy Gilmore 2 release date at this time, we’ve been able to piece together quite a bit of information about one of the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies in years. And no, you don’t have to “join us at 9 o’clock on the ninth green.”

As much as we would love to see Adam Sandler’s iconic character teeing off with his signature swing or standing in front of a pitching machine on the 2024 movie schedule , Netflix has yet to reveal the Happy Gilmore 2 release date. Don’t worry, because everyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch it at some point soon, but we just need to be patient… for now, anyway.

The Happy Gilmore 2 Cast

Adam Sander’s best movies have featured all kinds of great sports cameos and bit roles by big-time stars and featured roles played by some of the Saturday Night Live alum’s closest friends, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the same this time around. While those familiar faces haven’t been revealed at this point, the Happy Gilmore 2 cast will see some major talent on top of the return of Sandler’s unorthodox golfer.

Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore

With Sandler making the press rounds and appearing on multiple podcasts to talk about the movie, it should be no surprise that he’ll once again be playing the titular hero in Happy Gilmore 2.

Travis Kelce

Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, who’s always in the news for one reason or another, has been attached to play some kind of role in Happy Gilmore 2 since May 2024, and now it appears that’s going to happen. When Sandler appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August 2024, he revealed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would have a part in the movie, but didn’t reveal any specifics. Unsurprisingly, Kelce has the “Happy Gilmore” swing down already.

Benny Safdie

Sandler and Benny Safdie (and brother Josh) have a history that goes back a few years now, and that partnership will apparently continue with this sequel. In August 2024, the comedian told IndieWire that his Uncut Gems director had a “juicy part” in the upcoming comedy. What that means is anyone’s guess.

Golfer Cameos

When rumors first circulated about Happy Gilmore 2, we wrote about what we needed to see in the sequel , and one of those was at least one golfer cameo. Well, Sandler revealed during an August 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that we would be getting multiple appearances from pro golfers. No names have been revealed at this time.

What About Christopher McDonald And Julie Bowen?

Though some of the funnier members of the Happy Gilmore cast have gone on to the driving range up in the sky , it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen returned as Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit, respectively.

McDonald, who may or may not be running the Shooter McGavin X account , was the first to share that a sequel was in the works , but his exact involvement has not yet been made official. Bowen previously worked with Sandler on 2020’s Hubie Halloween, but has yet to comment on whether or not she’ll work with the actor a third time.

What Is Happy Gilmore 2 About?

Though no plot details have been announced by Netflix, Sandler himself shed some light on the Happy Gilmore 2 story when speaking with Travis and Jason Kelce on the brothers’ New Heights podcast in August 2024, saying:

[The movie] picks up from an older guy who’s played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, he’s a little, he’s different. He’s a bit of a mess when you meet Happy. And then we try to get his life cooking again.

It doesn’t sound as dark as Uncut Gems or other dramatic movies from the comedian, but this could be a slightly more serious and nuanced approach for the sequel. Despite that, Sandler was quick to point out that “we’re trying to make you laugh the whole time,” so don’t go into the movie expecting Reign Over Me or anything like that.

We should know more about the specifics of the sequel in the coming weeks and months, especially as production is gearing up to take off later this summer.

Adam Sandler Co-Wrote Happy Gilmore 2 With Longtime Collaborator Tim Herlihy

Adam Sandler wrote some of his best movies with Tim Herlihy, and Happy Gilmore 2 will be no exception. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the former SNL writer, who co-wrote classics like the original Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Wedding Singer, to name a few, has been working with his longtime friend and collaborator on the highly anticipated sequel.

There’s been no official word on who will be directing, so make sure to be on the lookout for news on that in the very near future.

Production Is Slated To Tee Off In September 2024

The Kelces' New Heights podcast has been the source of a ton of information about Happy Gilmore 2, including when it comes to the movie’s production. When appearing on an August 2024 episode of the popular podcast, Adam Sandler revealed that he was getting ready to shoot in New Jersey in “a couple weeks,” which would put it sometime in September.

No word on exactly where Sandler and his crew will be filming the movie in the Garden State or how long they’ll shoot, but it does sound like it’s gonna be a killer time.

How To Watch The First Happy Gilmore

Has it been a long time since you revisited some of the funniest Adam Sandler quotes by watching Happy Gilmore? Though the all-time great golf movie isn’t streaming on Netflix right now (it pops up from time to time), you can rent or purchase a digital copy of it right now on services like Amazon.

