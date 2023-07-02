So I Finally Watched Beau Is Afraid And, Um, Yeah I Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Alright… here we go.

For years, I’ve been a fan of Ari Aster. While I didn't see last two films in theaters (as I was deep into college at that point), I became a massive lover of both Midsommar and Hereditary after the fact, considering them some of the best A24 horror movies – and honestly, some of the best horror movies of all time .

So of course, when I heard that Aster was working on another movie , I got excited. The title Beau is Afraid was something I could get behind – and when I found out that it was going to instead be more of a dark comedy, that got me even more excited.

The film had its wide release in April, and I wasn't able to head out to the theater thanks to several things just popping up and preventing me from going. But I recently decided to watch the movie for the first time and wow, yeah… I have a lot of thoughts on this film that I need to get out now.

As I Expected, The Cinematography Is Amazing

I mean, it’s not that surprising that the cinematography for Beau is Afraid is out of this world amazing. Ari Aster always pays so much attention to each and every one of his shots that it doesn’t shock me that even in this film, every frame feels like it’s made with intent, purpose and development, and not just there to move one character to another location.

For example, that whole entire car scene near the first act of the film, when Toni and her friend are driving Beau around the block and we see flashbacks to his younger years and how he met Elaine. Every single shot of that is painted so beautifully and kept me intrigued.

Even the beginning scene – you know what I’m talking about. I was so confused at first as to what was going on, but then when it cut to the title sequence after hearing a mother scream for her child – ooh, I knew I was going to be in for a ride.

But Man… This Movie Is Trippy As All Heck

This movie started off strange and it ended even stranger.

There are some movies out there that I really like that make you think, and some that are just plain weird. Some of the them, I’ve discovered through social media such as TikTok horror movies or Twitter recommendations. Others I’ve found on my own.

I would not call Beau is Afraid “plain weird,” but I would say that it walks dangerously close on that line.

The whole premise of the movie is about Beau trying to find his way home after he finds out something horrible about his mother, and the intense journey it takes to get there. And while he goes out there, he embraces his darkest fears. But some of his darkest fears are strange as heck and the instances he runs into are unbelievable and not necessarily in a good way.

I have to say, I’m quite in the middle on this movie. I’ve heard a lot of people say you either love it or hate it and I’m neither – I can see why some would hate it, as there are moments that are just so weird and instances that feel like they drag on – such as Beau in the wilderness. But there’s enough here where there is a compelling story, one that did captivate me for some time.

Joaquin Phoenix Was The Main Reason I Had To Keep Watching

Even if there was enough here for me to keep watching, about halfway through, I did admittedlyt start to grow a little weary of the strange instances and storyline that this tale was leading towards, but you want to know what really got me through it? Joaquin Phoenix.

I’ve been a big fan of the actor for years, before he received his Academy Award for Joker, or even starred in Her – heck, now that I think about it, I’m pretty sure Phoenix was the reason I even loved Gladiator in the first place. The actor is amazing at what he does, and captures the role perfectly every damn time.

Which is why I literally could not look away. Phoenix is the center of this movie, and while there are plenty of strange moments that may make you scratch your head, they’re all pulled together by his brilliant acting performance, one that I know would be harder for someone else to pull off. I could never picture anyone else as Beau. There are so many cool things about this man and this movie is now one of them.

I Can’t Get Over How Well The Casting Is For Young Beau And Older Beau

Real talk – when I watched the first trailer for Beau is Afraid, I thought that the young Beau was just a digitally de-aged Phoenix because he looked that similar to him.

Casting is such an integral part of any movie or television show – my favorite example being the kid versions of the teenagers in the teen drama, Euphoria – but this movie gave them a run for their money. Armen Nahapetian was the absolute best choice for this role and he rocked it in every scene he was in and I honestly wish he could have been in more flashbacks to give more detail to Beau’s story.

This casting is one I won’t forget, and honestly, should be a lesson for anyone who is trying to get into the casting side of filmmaking.

I’m Not Entirely Sure What World This Film Takes Place In

I’m so confused on where this movie takes place. I understand that it’s certainly not one of our own, but there are so many strange moments that truly made me wonder what Aster was going for when creating his version of dystopia.

It almost feels like an alternate reality to our own Earth because as much crime as there could be in a city, the amount we see in the beginning seems unheard of, at least to me. It feels overwhelming at certain times. And in this reality, it seems taking drugs daily is just as normal as breathing. They have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner – it’s a strange circumstance and I don’t know how to properly feel about it.

This Movie Takes So Many Twists And Turns That It’s Hard To Keep Up

I legit had no idea where this movie was going at certain points. I thought I had an idea, and then it would get flipped upside down on its head and make me question everything I just thought. There are so many twists and turns my poor little brain was trying to figure out who got where and how we got there.

I really don’t want to spoil anything for those who might not have seen the movie, but let’s just say that things turn even more wild towards the end of the film. It certainly makes it more entertaining, but it’s still hard to understand completely.

The Ending Is One Of The Most Confusing Ones I’ve Ever Witnessed

The Beau is Afraid ending is one that I really don’t understand, and honestly, I’m going to talk about it here so spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen the end of Beau is Afraid!!

In this movie, I’d almost like to say that there wasn’t even that much of a journey on this within an actual timeframe, but rather, it was the journey within Beau’s mind to come to terms with who he is and his family. Him learning about his father, who is actually a Giant Penis monster, to Mona actually being alive, to the whole climax of the end before Beau apparently drowns himself – it all made me so confused.

Because at the end of the day, I felt as if this narrator was so unreliable and that I couldn’t trust anything that was being presented on screen because everything was so strange. A part of me doesn’t even know if Beau is actually dead and he didn’t just imagine this all in his head. Maybe he’s not even there and this was all a dream – either way, it was a lot.

While I’m not the biggest fan of Beau is Afraid, I will say that it made for good conversation with my boyfriend and me, and it certainly is a film that will live on in Ari Aster’s filmography. Either way, I don’t think I’ll be watching this three-hour film for some time – at least until I can properly understand that ending.