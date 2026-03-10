Zendaya Stunned At Fashion Week, But All Everyone Can Look At Is The Double Rings On Her Left Finger
And, white looks good on Zendaya!
Last week, the internet went ablaze when Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach said his muse had already secretly gotten married to Tom Holland. So when Zendaya stepped out for her first big appearance since then at Paris Fashion Week, and of course all eyes are on her wedding finger.
As you can see in the picture below, Zendaya is wearing two rings on the fourth finger on her left hand. The gold band seems to be her wedding ring, which is paired with a silver one right atop of it:
Zendaya's full look is absolutely gorgeous of course, too. Check it out in this photo taken of her as she stood in front of the Louvre below:Article continues below
