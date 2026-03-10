Karen Gillan Dancing And Mouthing 'I'm Too Sexy' Instead Of Learning Jumanji 4 Lines Is Pretty Much How I Envision Every Movie Set

After quite a wait, the later days of the 2026 movie schedule is finally set to bring fans the big screen adventure of Jumanji 4. This means that ab-tastic star Karen Gillan is returning as Ruby Roundhouse, and her recent look behind the scenes showing her skipping out on learning her lines to dance and mug to the camera is basically what I thought every movie set was like.

What Did Karen Gillan Show Of Her Goofing Off On The Jumanji 4 Set?

The beloved Jumanji franchise has been without an update since the release of The Next Level in 2019, but audiences will be able to watch the currently titled Jumanji 4 by year’s end. Karen Gillan has again put on Ruby’s crop top and shorts, and joined co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart when the movie (which will be the final film in the franchise) started production in late 2025. If, however, you think that she spends all her downtime sitting around and learning her lines, you’d be wrong, as this video she shared on TikTok proves:

I don’t know what most people would imagine a movie set to be like, but I’ve always thought that there must be some silly times happening behind the scenes of even the most serious movies as they’re made. Sure, everyone has work to do and the days are long and probably more complicated than everyone would hope from time to time, but that’s exactly the reason why it’d be necessary to blow off some steam and release all that pressure whenever possible, right?

Plus, when you’re filming a movie like this one, where the cast seems pretty close and the film even stars famed funny bromance buddies Johnson and Hart, there are bound to be moments where everyone goofs off. And, when you’re in your trailer, as the Doctor Who alum appears to be in her clip, who cares if dancing to your new favorite song is the order of the day? As far as I’m concerned, breaking out some moves and singing lyrics like “I’m too sexy” should basically be a requirement on every set to keep everyone’s stress levels down. You can only run your lines so many times!

The Scottish actress (who also landed a “full-circle” gig in Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot) has also shared behind the scenes pics of her sweet on-set birthday celebration, and funnily revealed that she uses Johnson’s long-time stunt double as her personal umbrella holder during downtime, so it would seem that she may actually be relaxed enough on set to help keep everyone else calm, cool, and collected while they film what is likely to be a blockbuster ending to one of the best action/adventure comedy franchises of all time.

If anything, we can probably expect that loosey goosey feel to translate to more amazing comedy and chemistry between the stars in the finished product, so her dancing downtime is likely a great thing for all of us!