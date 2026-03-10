I Still Can't Believe The Phelps Twins Are 40, But Harry Potter's Tom Felton Had The Perfect Reaction

I guess I should've realized the Harry Potter cast was getting old when I saw the new children for the remake coming to HBO Max, but there's nothing like seeing a big number arrive for two of the core actors. James and Oliver Phelps just turned forty, and that's a milestone even Tom Felton had to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Felton may still be celebrating the success of his new movie topping the streaming charts, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to drop a line for former cast members on their birthday. He popped up on the post of James Phelps and wrote a comment any fan would love to see Draco Malfoy deliver on the timeline:

Happy birthday Weasley x

I know it's meant with love, but I can't help but hear the venom of Malfoy saying "Weasley" in my head when reading it. That aside, it does warm my heart that long after the movie finished, these actors still find time to check in on each other and keep in touch.

Article continues below

As for how James Phelps is looking in light of the big 4-0, I think he's looking pretty good! Better than Fred Weasley looked at the end of the series anyway, but let's step away from the dark humor and take a gander at him with his birthday balloons:

A post shared by James Phelps (@jamesphelps_pictures) A photo posted by on

I'm not going to sit here and pretend he looks exactly the same as when the movies came out, but I think he does look younger than forty. I believe once we all get out of our twenties, that's as big a win as anyone can get, unless they age in reverse like Jennifer Lopez.

Oliver Phelps did not post about his birthday on Instagram like his brother, so it's a good thing that James shared the baby photo on his behalf. Hopefully, 40 is a great year for both men, and it will be for Tom Felton and others when they finally reach that point.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the eventual home of the upcoming Harry Potter series, so get subscribed now and catch up on all the great shows and movies waiting on the service.

As hard as it might be for some to embrace, the original Harry Potter cast is getting old. Many of them now have children and are sitting back and watching a new wave of kids step into the roles of the characters they helped make iconic. It's the circle of life, I suppose, though definitely weird for a generation of millennials who grew up alongside the movies and are now witnessing its happening all over again. I'm not sure I'll ever get over how surreal it feels, and I can only see it intensifying when I'm watching the new show with an HBO Max subscription.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All this talk about celebration has me ready to re-watch the Harry Potter movies, all of which can be found on HBO Max and Peacock. Jump in and enjoy it now, and try to go back to a time where you too were as young as the cast was back then.