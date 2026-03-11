After The Scrubs Revival’s Premiere Scored Big Ratings, The Creator Weighed In On A Renewal
Where do we stand on another Scrubs season?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Scrubs revival premiered on the 2026 TV schedule a couple weeks ago, and not only was it well received by critics ahead of time, it’s also scored big ratings. After 16 years away, the popular medical comedy has gained a new life and is clearly doing well with audiences. Now Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has weighed in on whether this new iteration of the series will be renewed.
According to Disney, the Scrubs revival collected 11.36 million total cross platform viewers across ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and other digital platforms during the first two episodes’ first five days of availability. Additionally, it’s ranking as the #1 series in linear adults 18-49 ratings, making for an impressive start in a TV landscape significantly different from when the original Scrubs premiered in 2001. So while speaking with Deadline about his new HBO Max subscription-exclusive series Rooster, Lawrence, who’s involved with the new Scrubs as an executive producer, had this to say about a potential Season 2:
Talk of reviving Scrubs began back in 2022, but development didn’t begin until late 2024. Then ABC officially ordered the show the following July, which was then followed by the announcement of returning faces like Zach Braff’s JD, Donald Faison’s Turk, Sarah Chalke’s Elliot, Judy Reyes’ Carla and John C. McGinley’s Dr. Cox. We also learned ahead of the Scrubs revival’s premiere that Christa Miller and Neil Flynn will reprise Jordan and The Janitor, respectively, as guest stars later this season. Additionally, Bill Lawrence has said that if Scrubs is renewed for another season Ken Jenkins will be back as Dr. Kelso.Article continues below
As far as the Scrubs revival’s immediate success goes, Lawrence had nothing but kind words to say about both the actors he worked with in the original iteration, but also the new people who’ve come aboard. In his words:
The lineup of Scrubs newcomers includes Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammed, Amanda Morrow, Michael James Scott and X Mayo. While the first six seasons of the original Scrubs were comprised of 22-25 episodes, this first season of the revival only has nine episodes. It’s unclear if another season would get an expanded episode count, though I suppose that would depend on if it would also be a midseason premiere or arrive earlier for a fall release.
In any case, I’m among the many people who’ve been enjoying Scrubs’ return, so I’ll keep my fingers crossed with Bill Lawrence and the rest of the show’s team that ABC will renew it in the coming weeks. Once again, in addition to airing on the broadcast network Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, Scrubs can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription, though you’ll still need a Hulu account to go with the latter option.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.