After The Scrubs Revival’s Premiere Scored Big Ratings, The Creator Weighed In On A Renewal

The Scrubs revival premiered on the 2026 TV schedule a couple weeks ago, and not only was it well received by critics ahead of time, it’s also scored big ratings. After 16 years away, the popular medical comedy has gained a new life and is clearly doing well with audiences. Now Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has weighed in on whether this new iteration of the series will be renewed.

According to Disney, the Scrubs revival collected 11.36 million total cross platform viewers across ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and other digital platforms during the first two episodes’ first five days of availability. Additionally, it’s ranking as the #1 series in linear adults 18-49 ratings, making for an impressive start in a TV landscape significantly different from when the original Scrubs premiered in 2001. So while speaking with Deadline about his new HBO Max subscription-exclusive series Rooster, Lawrence, who’s involved with the new Scrubs as an executive producer, had this to say about a potential Season 2:

We’re all crossing our fingers that they let us do a whole bunch more, but we’re really hopeful.

Talk of reviving Scrubs began back in 2022, but development didn’t begin until late 2024. Then ABC officially ordered the show the following July, which was then followed by the announcement of returning faces like Zach Braff’s JD, Donald Faison’s Turk, Sarah Chalke’s Elliot, Judy Reyes’ Carla and John C. McGinley’s Dr. Cox. We also learned ahead of the Scrubs revival’s premiere that Christa Miller and Neil Flynn will reprise Jordan and The Janitor, respectively, as guest stars later this season. Additionally, Bill Lawrence has said that if Scrubs is renewed for another season Ken Jenkins will be back as Dr. Kelso.

As far as the Scrubs revival’s immediate success goes, Lawrence had nothing but kind words to say about both the actors he worked with in the original iteration, but also the new people who’ve come aboard. In his words:

I’m so happy and grateful that anybody still cares about that show. I love the people that are in it so much, not only the old ones because I’ve talked way too much about Zach. And Donald and Sarah, I’ve been working with them a long time. All the new kids are great as well. It’s been really cool, metaphorically, to watch not only the actors, Donald, Zach and Sarah, who were the kids, be the older people, both professionally and in real life, to a new group of young actors and actresses, but even behind the scenes.

The lineup of Scrubs newcomers includes Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammed, Amanda Morrow, Michael James Scott and X Mayo. While the first six seasons of the original Scrubs were comprised of 22-25 episodes, this first season of the revival only has nine episodes. It’s unclear if another season would get an expanded episode count, though I suppose that would depend on if it would also be a midseason premiere or arrive earlier for a fall release.

In any case, I’m among the many people who’ve been enjoying Scrubs’ return, so I’ll keep my fingers crossed with Bill Lawrence and the rest of the show’s team that ABC will renew it in the coming weeks. Once again, in addition to airing on the broadcast network Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, Scrubs can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription, though you’ll still need a Hulu account to go with the latter option.