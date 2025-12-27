6 Really Out-There Movies And TV Shows I Watched In 2025, And You Should Too

Both the 2025 movie schedule and the 2025 TV schedule provided some truly entertaining offerings this past year. I myself have been fortunate enough to take in a variety of great shows and feature films. Amid all of that, I also found myself watching some stuff that some might consider to be a bit off-kilter or weird on various levels. Don’t get me wrong, on occasion, I enjoy content that’s a bit out-there, but I watched a bit more than usual this year. And, there are six particular titles I really enjoyed and think you should check out, too.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Friendship Is Very Cringey In All The Right Ways

One of comedian Tim Robinson’s big projects of 2025 is the film Friendship, which – in true Robinson fashion – is hilariously cringeworthy. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film centers around family man Craig Waterman (Robinson), who becomes fast friends with new neighbor Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd) only for the bond to end abruptly. As time goes on, Craig proves that he has a hard time letting his new buddy go, and the results are darkly humorous.

This A24 film – which is available with an HBO Max subscription – made me laugh and wince during even its most uncomfortable scenes. However, it’s also a thoughtful examination of male loneliness, which is a major topic of societal discussion right now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Vince Staples Show Furthers Its Descent Into Madness And Hilarity

Fans were finally treated to the second season of The Vince Staples Show, which is streamable with a Netflix subscription. These latest episodes dig a little deeper into the psyche of the titular protagonist compared to Season 1. Amid the second season, Staples tries to hold his family together as they honor a loved one, and chaos – some of which involves a wild country club – ensues.

The “Hands Up” performer’s comedy series may not be as smooth as its spiritual predecessor, Atlanta, but it offers up solid laughs and surreal social commentary. Also, of course, at the center of the kooky proceedings is an incredibly likable lead.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Freaky Tales Provides Viewers With Exactly What The Title Promises

Anyone looking for an off-beat comedy should really give Freaky Tales a watch. Directed by Half Nelson and Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, this 1987-set period piece takes place in Oakland, California and features four interlocking stories. Nazi-fighting punk rock fans, a criminal with a heart of gold and a katana sword-wielding NBA player are among the characters in this wild flick. (Yes, you read that third character description correctly.)

This freaky flick offers up more spectacle than one might imagine, as well as some fresh tunes. Additionally, there’s a solid amount of gore that should appeal to those who enjoy that. Not to mention Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Dominique Thorne and Jay Ellis are among the stars who are part of the ensemble. So, why not stream this movie on HBO Max and enjoy the weird and nostalgic vibes (as well as a funny Tom Hanks cameo)?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Chair Company Further Solidifies Tim Robinson As A Comedic Force

While Friendship is a wild ride, even the most devoted Tim Robinson fans may not be prepared for his new HBO show, The Chair Company. Robinson plays property project manager Ron Trosper, who stumbles upon a far-reaching conspiracy after experiencing a chair-related accident at work. His journey brings him into contact with a vast array of shifty individuals and puts him in both stressful and over-the-top situations.

To put it simply, this series is filled to the brim with WTF scenes and, at times, it honestly feels like a fever dream. What’s impressive, though, is that beyond the wild moments, there’s also a truly compelling mystery at the heart of this truly twisty series.

(Image credit: A24)

A Stressful Journey About The Pitfalls Of Parenthood Awaits In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You isn’t the first film to highlight the challenges of parenting, but it’s easily one of the most harrowing ones. Writer/director Mary Bronstein’s film centers on therapist Linda, played by Rose Byrne, who struggles to care for her sick daughter while her husband is on a business trip. In short, audiences get an anxiety-filled look at parenthood through Linda’s experiences. Bronstein also makes some interesting sound-related decisions that amp up the level of uncomfortableness.

Despite how emotionally drained you’ll be after watching If I Had Legs, it’s definitely worth a watch. Bronstein handles the subject matter in a delicate and respectful way, and the story culminates with what’s truly a powerful conclusion. Of course, there are also superb performances from Byrne, ASAP Rocky and Conan O’Brien (who should do more dramatic work).

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Pluribus Already Stands As One Of The Oddest (And Most Entertaining) Sci-Fi Shows On TV

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Vince Gilligan is back with a new show and, lo and behold, there’s not a drug dealer or crooked lawyer in sight. Pluribus is about the emergence of an extraterrestrial virus on Earth, which turns humans into a blissful hive mind. At the center of the story is Albuquerque author Carol Sturka (played by Saul’s Rhea Seehorn), who’s one of 13 people who’s immune and is the only one who’s actively trying to eliminate the alien-related affliction.

In a word, Pluribus is amazing, as the writing is as sharp and compelling as one would expect from a production led by Vince Gilligan. Of course, Seehorn also deserves her flowers and more for her pitch-perfect portrayal of Carol, who (in some ways) is already giving off the same kind of vibes that Walter White’s Heisenberg era gave. Compared to other titles on this list, this show is a bit more subtly unsettling but, when unnerving developments do come into play, they certainly hit hard.

There may be some people who, even after reading this, may not feel like these titles are quite their cup of tea or may be hesitant to dive in given just how weird these entries are. Still, I’d humbly advise you to step out of your comfort zone and give at least some of these a try. Believe me when I say you’ll be all the better for taking the leap into the cringy, funny, surreal and unpredictable madness. Also, if you’re already eager for more off-kilter content, see what lies ahead on the 2026 movie schedule and the 2026 TV schedule.