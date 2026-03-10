We Resident Evil fans are eating well this year, baby. Firstly, it’s the 30th anniversary of the franchise, as the first game came out in 1996. And then, we just recently got what might arguably be the best RE game in the entire series with Resident Evil Requiem.

Perhaps the most exciting upcoming project is the new Resident Evil movie from Weapons director Zach Cregger, which is coming out on September 18th. It’s in a string of other video game adaptations that are coming out this year, which kickstarted with Return to Silent Hill, though, let’s not talk about that movie.

However, let’s DO talk about the future of Resident Evil, since I know we’re getting this new movie, but I think the film franchise could learn a thing or two from the most recent video game installment. So, come listen for some itchy, tasty goodness!

Past RE Movies Have Tried To Be Either Fun Or Scary. Why Not Try Both?

I’ve seen every Resident Evil movie (including the animated ones, like Resident Evil: Vendetta, and Death Island), and the one thing I’ve noticed is that the RE movies have either tried to be fun, or scary…with most of them leaning more toward the former. And, cool. I don’t mind Resident Evil being fun, as some of the games, like Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil: Revelations, are extremely fun.

However, if it were up to me, then the films would strive more for the terrifying side of Resident Evil, like Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and the most recent game, Resident Evil Requiem. But, while VII and Village are sheer nightmare fuel (ESPECIALLY VII), the cool thing about Requiem is that it’s both terrifying AND fun, and that’s because it follows two protagonists, those being FBI analyst, Grace Ashcroft, and series mainstay (and heartthrob), Leon S. Kennedy.

You see, the Grace sections are truly horrifying, as she’s thrown into a situation that she’s never been in before, and her fear is palpable. However, the Leon sections are a lot more fun since this isn’t his first rodeo, and I’d love to see a future movie tackle the same events, but from different perspectives.

In fact, I think it would be cool if there were two movies, with one being like the fun Paul W.S. Anderson films, and one that “tries” to be scary (but mostly fails) like Welcome to Raccoon City. Two tonally separate halves would be an enticing proposition for the inevitable next reboot after Cregger’s film. But, that’s not all I would like to see in a future RE movie.

The Upcoming Movie Has A New Character. Cool. But How About Mixing New With Old As Well?

So, here’s what we know about Cregger’s upcoming film. It will star Austin Abrams as a medical courier named Bryan, it will be an original story, and it will harken back to the vibe of the older titles. Aside from a few other cast members, that’s mostly all we know. So, whether it just so happens to feature a Jill Valentine here, or a Chris Redfield there, we don’t know yet. If it doesn’t, I would like to see a new character mixed in with some old characters for an upcoming movie.

It’s not like this hasn’t happened in the past. Alice, played by Milla Jovovich, was not a character in the games, but she met up with Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory) in the second movie, Resident Evil: Apocalypse.

That’s not what I’m asking for. Because Jovovich’s Alice was the main star of those movies, and all of the other RE characters that would appear later felt more like guest appearances than anything else. No. Like Resident Evil Requiem, I would love it if a future movie took a new character - with maybe some ties to previous characters, sort of like Grace being the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft - and then bringing in a series mainstay to have them interact.

I’m talking about both characters being of equal importance (Kind of like the relationship that Olivia Thirlby’s rookie judge has with Karl Urban’s veteran Judge in my favorite comic book movie, Dredd), and I think a new RE movie could benefit from the dynamic that we see in Resident Evil Requiem, where an old character is with a new character. However, here's a really big thing that I would love to see in a Resident Evil film following Cregger’s new movie.

Give Us Giant Bugs, And Other Inhuman Creatures!

Yes, I know Resident Evil is known for its undead creatures, but one thing I’ve always found the most terrifying in the Resident Evil series is some of the giant bugs and other monsters found within its stories. For example, I remember being terrified by the giant snakes when I was younger, as a little movie called Anaconda came out in 1997 that spooked me. I also hated the frogs (Or Lurkers) in Resident Evil 0, and of course, the different spiders that haunted the series.

Oh, and speaking of spiders, there’s one in Resident Evil Requiem that’s so scary that some players can’t even get past it. In fact, as somebody who doesn’t have arachnophobia, even I was a bit squeamish during this battle. And I would love it if a future RE movie leaned into being a creature feature like Resident Evil Requiem does. I mean, for all I know, maybe Cregger’s new movie has a squirm-inducing scene involving a giant bug, but if it doesn’t, I want one in a future film!

Like, for example, I love Peter Jackson’s King Kong (I mean, I love all of the King Kong movies), but I can’t even watch one scene in particular since it features giant centipedes, and I HATE centipedes! Which is funny, right? I’ve never had to cover my eyes watching a Resident Evil movie, but I’ve literally never seen what the centipedes even look like in Peter Jackson’s King Kong, because I can’t bring myself to look at them.

THAT’S what I want in a future Resident Evil movie. Giant bugs that are so disgusting that I can’t even look at them, just like the centipedes in King Kong, and the spider in Resident Evil Requiem. Please, make it happen!

In The End, I Think Resident Evil Requiem Should Honestly Be The Blueprint For The Direction Of Resident Evil As A Whole, With Movies Included

As a lifelong Resident Evil fan, the series has had its ups and downs. The first four numbered titles (but don't sleep on Code: Veronica, or Resident Evil 0) are all what I would consider classics, with 5 also being pretty good, and 6 being the absolute nadir. VII was a new approach, Village was good, and Requiem might just be the best.

In this way, I think all future games should take a similar approach to Requiem. However, I would also like to see all future movies do the same as well. Because let's be real - there has never been a truly “great” Resident Evil movie. I mean, I personally think 2007's Resident Evil: Extinction is the best of the bunch, but that's just in comparison to the rest.

No, we haven't gotten a truly great RE movie yet, and I think Requiem should be the template for one. We still have to see what Cregger has to offer with the franchise, but word is that this movie is looking toward the vibe of the past, whereas I think the films should look toward the present.

But, what do you think, fellow RE fans? I'd love to hear your thoughts.