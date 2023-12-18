The Best 20 Movies Of 2023, According To CinemaBlend

In 2023, the staff here at CinemaBlend watched a lot of movies. Between us all, we screened over 260 titles – with over 1,400 screenings/streams counted. We all have individual favorites, but there are certain titles that we love as a collective, and that’s what this ranked feature represents.

Every year, we maintain a screening log where members of the CinemaBlend staff keep track of all the movies we’ve seen and rate them on a one (bad) to five (perfect) scale. Only features that have been watched by five or more members of our team qualify for consideration, and the average score is taken unweighted. When sorted, what we get is CinemaBlend’s ranked favorite films of the year, and below is our Top 20.

(Image credit: Netflix)

#20. Rustin

Average Score: 4/5

You may not be aware of Bayard Rustin, a man seemingly deemed too controversial for history textbooks, but in that way, George C. Wolfe’s Rustin is revelatory, as it shines a spectacular light on an unappreciated hero of the Civil Rights Movement. Colman Domingo’s turn as the titular activist is one of the best of the year – unbridled and beautiful in equal measure – and the man’s depicted efforts to organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is ceaselessly compelling.

“Films occasionally fix injustices, and Rustin marks one of those occasions. George C. Wolfe, Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black create an uplifting and transformative Civil Rights movie. It powerfully and entertainingly teaches audiences about the hero who Bayard Rustin was. Colman Domingo has always been a force, but Rustin allows him to take the spotlight he so rightfully deserves. The fantastic performances, interesting storytelling techniques and the encapsulating and moving narrative make this one of the best movies of 2023.” – Jerrica Tisdale, Freelance Writer

(Image credit: A24)

#19. Priscilla

Average Score: 4/5

“Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla tells the other, lesser-known half of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s story – focusing on the internal battle faced by the wife of The King (Jacob Elordi), especially when she was left alone as he gallivanted around the world. This film thrives on the introspective energy for which Coppola is known, combined with Cailee Spaeny’s breakthrough performance as Priscilla Presley. The A24 project works as a searing and beautiful juxtaposition to 2022’s Elvis, as it shows the story of a queen caught up in the ivory tower of Graceland.” – Riley Utley, Weekend Editor

“Priscilla is the perfect counterpart to 2022’s bodacious Elvis, and better yet, it provides the audience with a story in greater need of being explored. Witnessing Priscilia Presley’s personal life unfolding is an eye-opening experience that adds additional layers and depth to a persona that fans have always adored without venturing too far below the surface. Paired with excellent visuals, beautiful costume design, and an impeccable performance from Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla is among Sofia Coppola’s best films, and sends my emotions into a tailspin in the best way.” – Alexandra Ramos, Content Producer.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

#18. Theater Camp

Average Score: 4.041666/5

In a year with big studio musicals like Wonka and The Color Purple, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp is the title that spoke most to the genre lovers on the CinemaBlend staff in 2023. It makes fun use of the mockumentary format, delivers silly-yet-grounded conflict, and features a number of impressive vocal performances.

“Theater Camp is made for theater kids, by theater kids, which is why it’s such a spot-on fantastic comedy. Directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman help imbue the film with the energy of beloved improvised riots like Best in Show, and it capitalizes on its casts’ comedic and theatrical talents, with standout performances from Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri and Gordon. Throw in some legitimately incredible musical numbers, and you have a niche and hilarious experience worthy of a Tony (yes, a Tony).” – Riley Utley, Weekend Editor

(Image credit: Apple)

#17. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Average Score: 4.08333/5

Thanks to his work on screens big and small as well as his incredible efforts as an activist, you may think that you know Michael J. Fox, but Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie proves otherwise. Witnessing both the horrors of Parkinson’s Disease and the fortitude of Fox’s spirit are breathtaking to behold, and the work of director Davis Guggenheim and editor Michael Harte exploring and representing the actor’s personal life with his film and television work is brilliant.

“Whether you grew up watching Michael J. Fox in Family Ties, Back to the Future and other classics, or you developed an appreciation for his work in the years since, there’s no denying he’s one of a kind. Narrated by Fox and featuring footage from his past work, Still: A Michael J. Fox Story takes audiences through key moments across his life, including his incredible career as an actor, as a family man, and as someone diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Thanks largely to Fox’s candidness, humor and charm – both as subject and narrator – the documentary is insightful, nostalgic and genuinely inspiring.” – Kelly West, Asst. Managing Editor

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

#16. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Average Score: 4.15/5

To think that we almost didn’t get James Gunn’s vision for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a wild thing to think about in light of the fact that there is an argument to be made that it’s the best trilogy closer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The unconventional, flashback-heavy structure delivers the heart-wrenching story of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon, and the artistry and accomplishments with the digital character are extraordinary. It’s a beautiful, funny and passionate blockbuster that further proves nobody makes comic book movies like Gunn does.

“The two previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are among my favorites in the MCU, so the expectations were set high for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. I wanted a satisfying conclusion to this emotional trilogy. I needed these damaged souls to find closure. And, of course, I also wanted a fun and exciting science fiction superhero adventure. Somehow James Gunn and his band of miscreants stuck the landing. Vol. 3 is everything it needs to be and more. It's a great movie on its own, but also a wonderful ending to a beautiful three-film story.” – Dirk Libbey, Content Producer

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

#15. No One Will Save You

Average Score: 4.1521739/5

If Kaitlyn Dever being a phenomenal talent is a secret, it’s an open one, as she has been delivering remarkable performances for years now – but No One Will Save You is her best work yet. She only has one line of dialogue (which never feels like a gimmick within the high concept plot), and that just helps you register her next level capacity for emotional expression. It’s both awesome sci-fi and terrifying horror, and you’re going to find it on a lot of CinemaBlend’s Best of 2023 lists.

“No One Will Save You is an instant horror classic. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the movie begins as a standard house invasion horror flick, but Kaitlyn Dever's protagonist Brynn soon discovers that she's not being robbed, and that the intruders are actually deadly humanoid aliens. Tension expertly builds throughout the movie's runtime, with Dever offering an outstanding performance with almost no dialogue.” – Corey Chichizola, Movies Editor

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Tie-#13. The Holdovers

Average Score: 4.1666/5

On a certain level, The Holdovers is frustrating. After all, it’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Sideways, and the new film demonstrates that writer/director Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti are a match made in heaven. It’s a simple movie, but one that manages to surprise nonetheless, and Giamatti’s career-best performance is matched by a tremendous wprl from Da'Vine Joy Randolph and a turn that is going to make Dominic Sessa an instant star.

“With the most Paul Giamatti role that ever Paul Giamatti-ed, The Holdovers could have just been a vehicle for its star's individual greatness. Instead, it's a beautiful and moving ensemble that also features fantastic performances from Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa. Their fully realized characters feel so authentic, which is what makes their struggles to become newer versions of themselves so relatable. I loved it. You will too.” – Mack Rawden, Editor In Chief

(Image credit: A24)

Tie-#13. The Iron Claw

Average Score: 4.1666/5

“If professional wrestling was treated with the reverence that writer/director Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw trades in, I’d have probably grown up as a loyal fan. The biographical drama covers the ebbs and flows of the Von Erich family dynasty with tenderness and humanity, rejecting the overblown tendencies biopics lean on to heighten drama. Through an ensemble cast that boasts the likes of Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany, and Maura Tierney, a saga of family triumph and tragedy is given awesome form – but perhaps most impressive is the performance from Zac Efron, which not only delivers extreme physicality, but also stoically anchors the entire tale.” – Mike Reyes, Senior Movies Contributor

“In a year full of great biopics, none managed to rock me to my core – not even Oppenhiemer – like The Iron Claw, which easily succeeds as one of the best A24 movies yet. The film focuses on the Von Erichs, from their success in the wrestling ring to their struggles with tragedy outside of it, featuring a career-defining performance by Zac Efron and equally impressive turns from Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, and others. With The Iron Claw, Sean Durkin crafts a moving, devastating, but overall inspiring tribute to one of wrestling's most famous families.” – Jason Wiese, Content Producer

(Image credit: A24)

#12. Talk To Me

Average Score: 4.1923077/5

Topping our list of the Best Horror Movies of 2023, Talk To Me marks one of the most exciting directorial debuts in the genre in recent years, along with Jordan Peele, Ari Aster and Jennifer Kent. As possession becomes a metaphor for party drugs, some remarkable scares and brutality are unleashed – including some images that have remained tattooed on our eyelids since first seeing the film in July.

“Horror has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, and A24 emerged as the prime studio for new, thrilling genre efforts – with Danny and Michael Philippou's Talk to Me a prime example. One of the most chilling horror flicks of the year follows a group of teenagers who are in possession of a creepy embalmed hand that allows spirits to temporarily possess others' bodies, as displayed in a variety of chilling sequences. But practicing the occult casually gets the characters into deep, existential trouble, and viewers are taken on a dark ride to the final gut-punch of Talk to Me's twist ending, which has no doubt inspired horror fans to repeatedly re-watch the movie.” Corey Chichizola, Movies Editor

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

#11. Killers Of The Flower Moon

Average Score: 4.25/5

There’s an idea that money equates to power in American society, but Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon is powerful cinema that unveils how the horrors of racism wholly undermine that clichéd notion. The unabashed greed and hate represented is a punch to the chest, and witnessing full depths of evil in the true crime story from the point of view of the monsters who committed the acts is chilling.

“Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is a grueling, expansive, and exhilarating thriller that examines the banality of evil and how power, greed, and self-righteous ideologies can corrupt one group and cause so much pain to another. Brilliant performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and standout Lily Gladstone, who is the heart and soul of this three-and-a-half hour epic, make this one of Scorsese’s best in recent memory. It’ll break your heart, it’ll make you laugh, but most of all, it sheds light on one of America’s darkest chapters.” – Philip Sledge, Content Producer

(Image credit: Netflix)

#10. Nimona

Average Score: 4.277777778/5

Tradition can be a dangerous thing – particularly if it serves to blind people to historic horrors or arrest natural progression in society. Brought to life with stunning design and animation, Nimona is a wonderful expression of this lesson. Riz Ahmed's Ballister Boldheart and Chloë Grace Moretz’s titular shape-changer make one of 2023’s best cinematic duos, and the story’s narrative twists are dazzling to behold.

“Nimona is a miracle of a movie not just because it’s downright entertaining, but also because it nearly didn’t get finished due to Blue Sky Studios’ closure. This beautifully animated and well-voice-acted feature is set in a medieval-futuristic kingdom and tells the story of a knight who, after being framed for murder, must team up with an unpredictable shapeshifter to clear his name. This film skillfully blends action, humor and honest sentiment to produce a story about a unique and endearing friendship. It feels like an old-school flick with some new-school sensibilities, and that combination makes it refreshing.” – Erik Swann, Senior Content Producer

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

#9. John Wick: Chapter 4

Average Score: 4.3125/5

Just how much more can Keanu Reeves’ John Wick endure? That was a reasonable question to ask going into John Wick: Chapter 4, and it’s jaw-dropping to witness the answer. Not only does the movie feature spectacular set pieces and introduce the franchise’s best side character (Donnie Yen’s Caine), it delivers an ending so perfect that one hopes it will be able to live as the epic series’ conclusion.

“Rarely has an action series consistently improved on itself with each installment and revolutionized the genre as a whole like director Chad Stahelski's epic John Wick saga. After seeing Keanu Reeves' fourth outing as the vengeful, dog-loving assassin, it feels safe to call John Wick is the greatest action franchise of all time. John Wick: Chapter 4 is easily the series' best in my eyes, with a breakneck pace that serves its three-hour runtime beautifully; a complex and truly sinister villain played by Bill Skarsgård; and the franchise's most gorgeously constructed and exhilarating fight sequences yet.” – Jason Wiese, Content Producer

(Image credit: GKIDS)

#8. The Boy And The Heron

Average Score: 4.333/5

“It’s been a decade since legendary animation filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement, so I’m completely overjoyed he has graced us with a new, great masterpiece in The Boy And The Heron. While it’s a return to form in many ways – from visually-striking landscapes, to mouth-watering food moments, to beloved magical little guys – it’s so much more than a nostalgia trip. It’s a complex meditation on grief for both the one’s we love most and the nature of our existence on Earth, unfolding as a sweeping adventure into a realm between space and time. It's a gorgeous, captivating and comforting new favorite of mine.” – Sarah El-Mahmoud, Staff Writer

“Whimsical and heartwarming are two words that commonly are used to describe films that come from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. While these are accurate, they do not do justice to the beauty and heart of The Boy and the Heron. Fans will recognize the layered style of storytelling that breaks your heart and still give you hope for better things. Miyazaki touches on grief, growing up, family (both the one you’re born into and the one that you make), and finding hope where it looks like there isn’t any. Additionally, there are some bright and funny moments, which rounds out the story as a whole.” – Tiffney Carter, Social Media Editor

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

#7. Barbie

Average Score: 4.391304348/5

From the moment that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were first spotted in full costume while filming on location, Barbie looked like it was going to be something special, and it delivers on every ounce of its promise. Greta Gerwig does masterful work balancing a silly comedy based on a doll line with messages about feminism and the patriarchy, and it has one of the best final lines of 2023.

“Barbie arrived in theaters in a blaze of pink, and the Margot Robbie-led movie broke records to become the highest-grossing film of 2023. The project is much more than just bright colors and box office wins, however, with Greta Gerwig directing a heartfelt film that swerves from silly to sad to surprisingly musical from scene to scene. I never knew that I needed a movie that could impart powerful messages (with the help of supporting performances by America Ferrera and the scene-stealing Ryan Gosling as Ken in particular) while also dropping a joke about Barbie, fascism, and Benito Mussolini, but Barbie delivers.” – Laura Hurley, Senior Content Producer

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

#6. Poor Things

Average Score: 4.4210526/5

It feels like it was only yesterday that Emma Stone was capturing our hearts as the lovable Jules in Superbad, but it’s remarkable to see the talent that she has become. She delivers one of the wildest and boldest performances of the year as the Frankenstein-ed Bella Baxter, and her bizarre coming of age is the perfect blend of enlightening and odd.

“Billed as a Frankenstein narrative, Poor Things offers so much more than a family monster tale. Its whimsical scenescapes, absurd comedy, tender-yet-horny moments, and its commentary on societal restraints all make it one of the standouts of 2023. Emma Stone is truly weird and wonderful, but shoutouts should also go to Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Suzy Bemba, Ramy Yousseff, Kathryn Hunter and more. It’s an oddball movie that may polarize some, but should just as equally land ripe on many top 10 lists.” – Jessica Rawden, Managing Editor

(Image credit: Universal)

#5. Oppenheimer

Average Score: 4.4375/5

Cinema can be a powerful tool in reflecting upon the darkness of history, and we saw that exhibited in devastating fashion this year with both Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The latter is a gripping drama about one of the most important people in human history as he goes from trying to save the world to realizing he may have ended it – and the devastating journey is captured with immense energy by one of Hollywood’s few remaining auteurs.

“Whenever anyone talks about why Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is so impressive, the usual suspects come out to play. It’s visually stunning, Nolan’s dedication to practical effects shines through, and the insanely talented cast doesn’t miss a beat in their performances. But when I think about why I love this movie so much, it comes down to Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer. It enlightens us about the past, while hoping we can use its lessons to create a better future for us all.” – Mike Reyes, Senior Movies Contributor

(Image credit: Photo by Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

#4. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Average Score: 4.5/5

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour wasn’t just a movie — it was a whole event. Audiences transformed theaters into raucous concert venues as they danced in the aisles and exchanged friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties. And as Taylor Swift walks fans through her discography on screen, it’s impossible not to appreciate how she’s grown and evolved as an artist over the past 17 years. After such a unique moviegoing experience, it’s not hard to see why this is the most successful concert film in history.” – Heidi Venable, Content Producer

“There's concerts... and then there's Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Amidst the phenomenon of an artist touring across the globe with a nonstop three-and-a-half hour show, Taylor Swift immortalized her biggest year yet with an even more impressive showcase of her larger-than-life powers with the Eras Tour movie. From flexing her muscles to ‘The Man’ to commanding all ten heart-wrenching minutes of "All Too Well," this big-screen experience proves once and for all that Taylor Swift has nothing to prove; she's an artist of a generation and this jaw-dropping concert film is bejeweled pop star bliss. – Sarah El-Mahmoud, Staff Writer

(Image credit: As24)

#3. Past Lives

Average Score: 4.666/5

Life is long and full of diverse and interesting chapters, and Celine Song’s Past Lives is a gorgeous cinematic representation of that idea. It’s a romantic drama that’s anything but formulaic, as its setup with an emotional love triangle manages to avoid clichés at every turn and become something fresh and soul-touching.

“Past Lives irrevocably broke me in the best way possible. The best way to watch Past Lives is to go into it blind as I did, because what you expect it to be is nowhere near what it actually is: a painful story about missed opportunities, finding contentment, and learning to love both the past and the present. Greta Lee gives a captivating performance and shares perfect chemistry with both Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Celine Song’s directorial debut knocks it out of the park, and A24 struck gold with this heartbreaking drama.” – Alexandra Ramos, Content Producer

(Image credit: Toho)

#2. Godzilla Minus One

Average Score: 4.75/5

In a year when many mega-blockbusters fell on their face, Godzilla Minus One is a breath of fresh air. It was made without an extraordinary budget, but it feels as epic as any of the nine-figure titles that we’ve seen from the franchise, and the King of the Monsters has rarely felt more dangerous. The secret weapon, however, is the film’s dedication to its human character – who we desperately want to see survive the seemingly ceaseless onslaught of terror they face during World War II and its aftermath.

“Godzilla has been rampaging across silver screens for nearly 70 years, so it’s hard to make each new entry stand out from the previous movies. Thankfully, Godzilla Minus One more than accomplishes this goal, not only featuring plenty of tense and thrilling action centered on the titular monster, but also depicting many compelling human characters in post-World War II Japan, with Ryunosuke Kamiki's Kōichi Shikishima and the exploration of his trauma being the primary focus. There’s a good reason why so many consider this to be the best Godzilla movie yet, and it may end up holding that title for a long time.” – Adam Holmes, Senior Content Producer

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

#1. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Average Score: 4.8958333/5

In a year full of “Part 1s,” none dazzled quite like Spider-Man: Across The Universe, which received 20 perfect “5” scores from the 24 members of the CinemaBlend staff who watched it. The animation is dazzling, with Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk being one of the most impressively designed characters in memory, and the sheer depths of both the narratives and heroes are spellbinding.

“The list of sequels that successfully surpass their predecessor is relatively short, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse belongs on it – which is impressive, given how revolutionary, boundary-pushing and entertaining Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is. A fresh directing team brings significant innovation to the world-building within this movie’s multiverse, but the film also keeps focus on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and those he cares about. Every new realm we visit boasts a creative visual landscape, leading up to an explosion of clever Spider-Man references and gags in the movie’s action-packed third act. It’s one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made.” – Sean O'Connell, Managing Editor

