Tom Cruise Risked His Life For A Stunt Again, But Most People May Never Get To See The Footage

There’s a whole lot of change going on in Hollywood right now, especially with the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros . However, one thing that’s not changing is Tom Cruise’s willingness to do death-defying stunts. In fact, he most recently did one as Paramount celebrates its new era.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Tom Cruise was seen on top of the Paramount lot’s iconic water tower, per THR . Sources say that the Mission: Impossible star was on top of the tower because he was shooting scenes for a video that’s about the “brand new day” Paramount is entering.

Now, this is by no means the biplane stunt from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning or the motorcycle jump from Dead Reckoning. However, it certainly is a jaw-dropping action moment. It’s not like people just casually climb this water tower.

Actually, this stunt Cruise pulled for Paramount reminds me more of the action sequence he did for the Olympics back in 2024 as the baton was passed from Paris to LA. For that stunt, he jumped off the Stade de France into the stadium and then rode his motorcycle out. It then cut to a pre-taped bit in LA, where he brought the Olympic flag to California (which will be the home of the next summer games).

While we don’t know how elaborate this Paramount stunt was, it does show, once again, that Cruise is willing to take part in some big action for events that happen outside the movies.

This comes after David Ellison and his company, Skydance, acquired Paramount . Crusie notably has a strong relationship with both of them, too. All the Mission: Impossible movies , both Top Gun films and other Cruise classics, like Days of Thunder and The Firm, were released by Paramount. (Unsurprisingly, you can stream every movie mentioned here with a Paramount+ subscription .) Skydance also co-financed movies like Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, the Jack Reacher films and more. So, it’s not shocking that he put his action skills to work to celebrate the new era this studio is entering.

Interestingly, Cruise signed a “strategic partnership” with Warner Bros back in January of 2024. His movie Digger is the only film to come of that so far, and it will be released later on the 2026 movie schedule . However, considering the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, he’s back where he was.

Now, Cruise wasn’t the only famous person working on this project that is still kind of a mystery. While it’s unclear if it will be released to the public or just used internally, we do know that Jon M. Chu is directing it. That makes sense considering the Wicked director signed a first-look deal with Paramount back in December. At the moment, it’s unclear if any other high-profile people are involved in this video project.

Apparently, this video is meant to highlight the legacy and history of the studio while also giving insight into its future. Overall, this deal between Paramount and Warner Bros. has been a big point of contention in Holllywood and if it is finalized, it’s sure to make a massive impact. However, while a lot changes, we can always count on Tom Cruise to be ready for a death-defying stunt.