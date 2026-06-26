Big Trouble In Little China Turns 40 Next Month. Here's Why Jack Burton (Who?!) Still Rocks

I don’t know how many times I’ve rewatched Big Trouble in Little China, but it’s a lot. And, why not? It’s my favorite movie!

Well, on July 2nd, Big Trouble in Little China turns 40 years old, and this upcoming anniversary just makes me think about how much I love Kurt Russell’s character, Jack Burton (who?!), in the movie, because he seriously still rocks, even after all these years.

So, no offense to James Hong’s David Lo Pan, but today, I want to talk about ol' Jack Burton. And, if I’m not done talking about him by dawn…call the president.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

For One Thing, Is There Any More Quotable Character In Cinema History Than Jack Burton?

Kurt Russell has played so many great characters (with cool lines) that I’m sure it’s kind of hard to settle upon one in particular. Quite a while ago, I talked about his role in Tango & Cash, which I consider a hidden gem, and just how outrageous he is in that movie, with such funny lines.

Well, despite all of the great, quotable characters Russell has played in his lengthy career, I think one would be hard-pressed to find another character who’s more quotable than Jack Burton. I mean, everything he says is quotable. For example, I use the lines, “I know. There’s a problem with your face.” “Everybody relax. I’m here,” and “Are you crazy? Is that your problem?” at least once a week.

What makes his lines so great is that anybody who hears them will know EXACTLY what movie you’re quoting, especially if you do it in the same cocky manner that Jack Burton always does it in. I mean, there are some movies (such as Schwarzenegger flicks like Commando) that are infinitely quotable, but none that I can think of where EVERY line of dialogue from one character is memorable. That’s something else entirely.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Also, What Other Movie Makes Its “Hero” The Sidekick Without Them Even Knowing It?

When I first saw this movie as a child, it actually scared me. I also didn’t realize that it was meant to be a comedy. When I watched it as an adult, I realized right off the bat that this movie was supposed to be funny, and the clearest indication is that Jack Burton thinks he’s the hero when he’s actually the sidekick to Wang Chi (Dennis Dun).

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Throughout the film, Wang is really doing all of the work. Jack gets swept up into this world of magic (“the darkest magic…my soul swims in it.”) and the whole time, he thinks he’s really making a difference, when it’s really Wang handling all of the major issues, mostly through martial arts.

Sure, Jack ultimately kills Lo Pan when he catches a knife, then throws it right back at him (“It’s all in the reflexes.”), but for most of the film, Jack is a big goofball surviving by the seat of his jeans, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

And, The Best Part Is, He’s Probably More Popular Today Than Ever Before

There are popular cult movies like Office Space, Army of Darkness, and Grandma’s Boy, and then there are SUPER popular cult movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Eraserhead, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and I think Big Trouble in Little China now fits comfortably in the latter category rather than the former.

And, it wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I feel like only a select few people had even heard of Big Trouble in Little China, as it was a flop upon release and found its home on regular TV, right alongside clunkers like Howard the Duck and The Garbage Pail Kids Movie. However, whereas those last two films feel like relics of the ‘80s, BTiLC feels more alive than ever.

There have been comics made of it, and I’ve seen plenty of people cosplaying as Jack Burton at many a Comic-Con. Because the thing is, tons of people love this movie now, and Kurt Russell’s portrayal of Jack Burton is the main reason why. So, happy 40th anniversary, BTiLC and Jack Burton! You really shook the pillars of Heaven.