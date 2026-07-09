Super Troopers 3’s Popcorn Bucket Has A Full Mustache (Because Of Course It Does)

The movie theater popcorn bucket arms race continues, and somehow Super Troopers 3 may have found the most obvious possible lane for their 2026 movie release's popcorn bucket: aviators and a full mustache. Because of course. Honestly, what else was this franchise supposed to do? A normal tub would have felt wrong. These men have spent decades turning highway patrol nonsense into cult comedy, so yes, the popcorn needed facial hair.

AMC Theatres shared the new Super Troopers 3 concession collectibles on Instagram, revealing a “Large Farva” popcorn bucket and a “Liter of Cola” cup ahead of the movie’s August 7 release. The chain’s caption reads, “License, Registration, and Popcorn,” which is about as clean a marketing layup as you can get with this franchise. You can see the post below.

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The Large Farva bucket is the real star here. It looks like a squat little trooper head, complete with a green campaign hat, sunglasses and a glorious mustache slapped across the front. It is ridiculous, impractical-looking and exactly the kind of collectible that will make fans say, “I do not need that,” before immediately checking which theater near them has one.

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The “Liter of Cola” cup may be even more on-brand. If you know Super Troopers, you know that phrase. The original 2001 comedy turned “liter of cola” into one of the franchise’s most quoted bits , and AMC clearly knows the assignment. One fan in the comments even wrote, “I need that Liter a Cola cup. There better be enough!” which feels like the correct emotional response.

This is also where the current popcorn bucket craze works in the movie’s favor. Over the last few years, theaters have turned concession collectibles into their own mini marketing events. The Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket became a full-blown internet meme. AMC has also leaned into goofy nostalgia with items like its Shrek outhouse bucket . Studios and exhibitors have figured out that fans no longer just want to see the movie. They also want a weird little artifact to carry home like a trophy from the snack counter.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures, Broken Lizard)

A Super Troopers bucket fits that trend better than most. This franchise was never polished or elegant. Broken Lizard built it on dumb bits, quotable lines and the kind of jokes that get funnier when repeated by your most annoying friend. A collectible with a mustache does not feel like a random cash grab so much as an extension of the bit.