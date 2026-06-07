The Transformers: The Movie Turns 40 In 2026. Here's Why It's Still The Best Movie In The Franchise

Usually, when people rank the Transformers movies, they only focus on the live-action ones, and look, I get it. People sometimes forget about animated motion pictures because their minds immediately jump to the small screen when they think of animation rather than the big screen.

Fine and good, fine and good. However, just like I consider the animated Spider-Man movies to be one of the best Spider-Man movies, I also think the two best Transformers movies of all time are 2024’s Transformers One (which made me a believer again), and 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie.

Well, the latter is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and I just want to write about why the first Transformers movie is still the best Transformers movie.

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(Image credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group)

It Took Genuine Risks Killing Off Its Main Protagonist

While we didn’t place it on our list of movies that will make you cry, just ask any ‘80s baby - The Transformers: The Movie made many a young kid bawl. And, that’s because the movie KILLED OFF OPTIMUS PRIME! Now, while a more cynical, older kid might tell you that Hasbro only did that to sell more toys, most other kids will tell you that they don’t care. When Optimus died, it was like a part of our childhoods died with us.

But, Optimus’ death is key because the rest of the movie involves who will take his place. The plot centers around The Matrix of Leadership, and which Autobot will step up to be the next Prime. We get Ultra Magnus, and ultimately Hot Rod, who fights valiantly and becomes Rodimus Prime. This is important because frequent villain, Megatron, gets transformed into a more powerful Decepticon named Galvatron.

Honestly, it’s all quite ridiculous stuff, but in the best sort of way. And, none of it likely would have worked if they didn’t kill off the main character. That took chutzpah.

(Image credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group)

Its Beautiful Artwork Hasn’t Been Replicated In Any Other Transformers Film

I’m sorry, but I find the Michael Bay Transformers movies to be ugly. I don’t know. I just don’t like seeing the Transformers in live-action, just like I don’t like seeing my beloved Ninja Turtles in live-action. I just think they look better in animated form (both the Transformers, and the Ninja Turtles).

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So, it’s kind of crazy to me that I think the first Transformers movie from the ‘80s is still the best looking Transformers movie. Yes, a lot of it looks like the original cartoon, and that’s fine, but there are also some flourishes that were made just for the big screen that you would never see on any Saturday morning cartoon.

This is especially true with the scenes involving Unicron upgrading Megatron. In this space scene, Megatron gets transformed into Galvatron, and it’s a beautiful sight for sore eyes. There’s all these bright colors, and wire framed details that are still astounding, even to this day. It just goes to show - sometimes the old stuff is the best stuff.

(Image credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group)

And That Soundtrack Really Gets The Blood Pumping

I’m going to say something that you might not agree with, but I still think is 100% true. The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for The Transformers: The Movie is one of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time. I mean, it honestly just gets the blood pumping in a way that few other soundtracks manage.

For instance, let’s just talk about Stan Bush’s “The Touch”. Is there any other song that could accompany Transformers, er, transforming and blasting seconds later like "The Touch"? I honestly don’t think so. Or what about Vince DiCola’s haunting “Unicron Medley,” which really sets the stage for Orson Welles’ chilling performance (because yes, this was one of Welles’ last performances as the voice of Unicron).

It’s just, with such great music, such awesome visuals, and such an amazing story, The Transformers: The Movie is the clearest representation of the Transformers brand that we’ve ever gotten on a big screen, and nobody is going to convince me otherwise.