Donnie Yen's Rogue One Role Is Still The Coolest Star Wars Character In Recent Years

It might be hard to believe, but it’s been 10 years since the best Star Wars movie (in my humble opinion) , Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, came out. In those years, there STILL hasn’t been a cooler character than Donnie Yen’s warrior monk, Chirrut Imwe, in the Star Wars universe.

I mean, yes, you COULD argue (if you want to) that The Mandalorian, which is getting a new movie pretty soon , is a cooler character, but I beg to differ. Chirrut Imwe is just so badass, it makes me want to cry. And, I’m talking Highlander levels of badassness . So, here are just a few reasons why Chirrut Imwe is still the coolest Star Wars character in recent years.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

For One Thing, He’s Blind Like Zatoichi And Can Still Kick Everybody’s Ass

Do you like samurai movies ? If you answered yes, then you’ve just got to love the blind swordsman, Zatoichi. There have been several different movies and spin-offs based on the character (Including an American version starring Rutger Hauer called Blind Fury), and the concept of a blind swordsman just never gets old.

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In that way, how could you not love Chirrut Imwe? While he doesn’t have a sword, he does carry around a Uneti-wood staff and a lightbow, and he uses them with aplomb. Instead of being able to see where the attacks are coming from, he pricks up his ears and listens for them.

This makes him the most memorable character in a line of memorable characters, and it’s no wonder that Donnie Yen plays another blind character in the John Wick series. He’s just too good!

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)

He Also Doesn’t Have The Force, But He Is One With It

This might sound weird, but one thing I hate about Star Wars is the Jedi. I really just hate everything about them (Especially if they have “Skywalker” in their name). This might make you think that I don’t like Star Wars at all, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, since I like everything AROUND the Jedi, and that’s including the force.

Now, the force is cool because you could probably substitute it for any religion. And, what I love about Rogue One (And Andor, you know I love me some Andor ) is that it grounds Star Wars. I like this because I don’t actually WANT to see people swinging around lightsabers, or using some form of telekinesis to push stormtroopers over. What I much prefer is the IMPLIED higher power, which we get in Rogue One.

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While Chirrut Imwe can’t use the force, he is one with it. He says so himself on many occasions, and that’s just plain cool. In that way, I love the concept of somebody who feels the force, as he has faith, which I think is more compelling than actually seeing the “magic” itself.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Plus, Besides The Darth Vader Moment, He Has The Coolest Scene In The Entire Film

Ask pretty much anybody, and they’ll tell you that the most memorable scene in Rogue One is the incredible Darth Vader scene , and look, I’m not going to argue with those people. Even as somebody who isn’t into anybody with Skywalker in their name, even I have to admit that that’s the coolest scene in the movie. Darth Vader has always been intimidating, but never has he been this scary, and so I won’t take anything from him.

That said, if there’s a second coolest moment in the movie, it’s when Chirrut Imwe walks amongst explosions with complete calmness as he repeatedly utters how he’s one with the force, and that the force is with him. As I just mentioned, the idea of the force being a form of faith comes into full showcase here as he sacrifices himself to get the plans that would ultimately blow up the Death Star.

It’s my favorite moment in all of Star Wars, which ultimately solidifies Chirrut Imwe as the coolest Star Wars character in recent memory.