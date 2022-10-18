'Black Adam' Spoiler-Free Video Review

By Hannah Saulic, Sean O'Connell
published

CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell gives his spoiler-free review of DC's latest release, "Black Adam."

Dwayne Johnson has promised a “new era” of the DC Extended Universe with his new film “Black Adam,” but the movie we got isn’t worthy of the character The Rock brought to life. Here’s CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell’a spoiler-free review of the film.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
00:53 - The Rock Is Great As Black Adam
03:35 - The ‘Black Adam’ Script Is A Mess
06:43 - Character Development In ‘Black Adam’ Is Extremely Weak
09:13 - The CGI In ‘Black Adam’ Is Overwhelming
11:48 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating

You can see “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) in theaters on October 21.

