'Black Adam' Spoiler-Free Video Review

Dwayne Johnson has promised a “new era” of the DC Extended Universe with his new film “Black Adam,” but the movie we got isn’t worthy of the character The Rock brought to life. Here’s CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell’a spoiler-free review of the film.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:53 - The Rock Is Great As Black Adam

03:35 - The ‘Black Adam’ Script Is A Mess

06:43 - Character Development In ‘Black Adam’ Is Extremely Weak

09:13 - The CGI In ‘Black Adam’ Is Overwhelming

11:48 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating

You can see “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) in theaters on October 21.