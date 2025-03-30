Jason Statham's A Working Man Takes Over The Weekend Box Office As Snow White Takes A Major Fall

There was hope that Marc Webb's Snow White would help bolster what has been a week showing at the box office in March 2025. Audiences didn't show up as hoped for films like Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 and Dan Berk and Robert Olsen's Novocaine, and there was hope that the injection of a big franchise title to the market would help circumstances. As reported last Sunday, it was mostly successful, as the Disney remake took the top spot domestically... but seven days later, the norm has returned.

With Snow White experiencing a massive weekend-to-weekend fall, the Top 10 crown today goes to David Ayer's A Working Man starring Jason Statham. You can check out the results in the table below and join me after for analysis.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. A Working Man* $15,215,874 $15,215,874 N/A 3,262 2. Snow White $14,200,000 $66,814,583 2 4,200 3. The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1* $11,492,369 $11,492,369 N/A 2,235 4. The Woman In The Yard* $9,450,000 $9,450,000 N/A 2,842 5. Death Of A Unicorn* $5,787,425 $5,787,425 N/A 3,050 6. Princess Mononoke $4,004,482 $14,904,482 N/A 330 7. Captain America: Brave New World $2,800,000 $196,555,268 3 2,380 8. Black Bag $2,150,000 $18,707,000 2 2,065 9. Mickey 17 $1,920,000 $43,585,000 5 1,648 10. Novocaine $1,450,000 $18,784,000 4 2,273

A Working Man Puts Up Beekeeper-Esque Numbers To Win The Box Office

In the run-up to the release of A Working Man, making comparisons to 2024's The Beekeeper has felt very natural. After all, the movies coming out just over a year apart feature Jason Statham as a professional ass-kicker and are directed by David Ayer. How the two titles size up together has felt like an organic approach to looking at the new release – and I'll admit to doing so in my CinemaBlend review of The Working Man. Today, it feels apt to do it again, because the two films basically had matching opening weekends.

Released in January last year, The Beekeeper had to settle for second place behind Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.'s musical remake of Mean Girls, but it made $16.6 million. Fast forward 15 months, and The Working Man has done similar business – making $15.2 million (per The Numbers). The gross is smaller, but it does have the clout of a first place finish.

The release is quickly on its way to making a profit also. A Working Man has thus far has seen domestic ticket sales matched by those in foreign markets, equating to a $30.2 million take in the last three days. It will have a harder time growing long legs compared to The Beekeeper (a result of a March vs. January release), but the new 2025 movie would unquestionably be a success if it finishes its theatrical run around the globe with a final take similar to the $152.4 million made by last year's success story.

The two action titles have both proven to be successful bounce-backs for Jason Statham too. The actor was front and center for the disaster that was Scott Waugh's Expend4bles in 2023 (which made $51.1 million worldwide after no other feature in the franchise made no less than $209.5 million), but he has shown himself to have legitimate box office pull in the aftermath.

Critics haven't had a strong response to A Working Man overall, but audiences are enjoying themselves with the movie – which is based on the book Levon's Trade by Chuck Dixon and co-written by Sylvester Stallone and David Ayer. The new release has received a "B" grade from CinemaScore surveys (again, not quite as good as the "B+" that The Beekeeper got in 2025).

Without getting too lost in the weeds, A Working Man ends with threads left open for a sequel, and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a follow-up made after its performance at the box office this weekend.

Snow White Suffers A Rough 66 Percent Weekend-To-Weekend Drop Domestically Following Its Debut

As I noted in my box office column last Sunday, Snow White mostly performed on par with the live-action Disney remakes that have been released in theaters post-pandemic. It made more than both Craig Gillespie's Cruella ($21.5 million), and Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King made ($35.4 million) – albeit while not doing anywhere near the business of Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid ($95.6 million). What was key to all of those films ultimately being deemed hits, however, was longevity... and that now puts the 2025 feature at a major disadvantage.

Snow White made $42.2 million in its first three days, which was good enough to stand up as the second best opening weekend of 2025 thus far (behind the $88.8 million made by Julius Onah's Captain America: Brave New World), but ticket sales have fallen a stark 66 percent. Since Friday, the movie starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot added just $14.2 million to its domestic total, which now stands at $66.8 million. It remains about $31 million behind Peter Hastings' Dog Man as the second highest grossing title of the year.

To provide some in-franchise context, The Little Mermaid fell 57 percent weekend-to-weekend; Cruella saw its ticket sales go down 49 percent; and Mufasa: The Lion King actually made four percent more in its second Friday-to-Sunday last December. At this point, I wouldn't be too surprised if Snow White topped out at $100-150 million domestically, which would be pretty rough considering the Deadline-reported $270 million budget (which doesn't account for marketing and publicity costs).

Worldwide, Snow White has thus far made $143.1 million, which is good enough to put it among the top five highest grossing titles. The rest of the ranking includes Captain America: Brave New World in third place (having made $405.8 million), and the other three titles are all hits from China: Zi Jiao's Ne Zha 2 ($1.8 billion), Mo Dai's Tang Tan 1900 ($473.8 million) and Ershan Wu's Creation of the Gods II: Demonic Confrontation ($154.4 million).

As the calendar flips to April, hopefully we'll see domestic box office numbers improve – and the film that is presently set to try and ignite things is Jared Hess' A Minecraft Movie, based on the extremely popular video game and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, and more. Be sure to head back here to CinemaBlend to find out how it performs and how it will potentially shake things up in the Top 10. Expectations have been set by films like Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic's The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Jeff Fowler's Sonic The Hedgehog series, and it will be curious to see if it's able to put up matching numbers.