Critics Have Seen A Working Man, And It Sounds Like This Jason Statham Flick Isn’t As Buzzy As The Beekeeper
Ooh, that stings.
Last year Jason Statham and David Ayer teamed up for The Beekeeper — a movie that was dubbed “torturous” by critics , but was actually a pretty fun experience, especially if bee puns are your thing. While fans are likely excited that The Beekeeper 2 is happening, the even-better news is that we don’t have to wait that long to see Statham and Ayer’s next project. In fact, A Working Man is hitting the 2025 movie calendar soon, so let’s see what critics think about this one.
This upcoming action film has a familiar premise: Ex-Royal Marines commander Levon Cade (Statham) is forced to dip back into his old ways when his boss’ teenage daughter is taken by human traffickers. It sounds like the film could hit the same notes as Statham’s 2024 offering, but in CinemaBlend’s review of A Working Man, Eric Eisenberg says it fails to capture that same fun energy. He gives it 2 out of 5 stars, writing:
Derek Smith of SlashFilm gives the movie 1.5 out of 5 stars, saying Jason Statham’s protagonist is dead behind the eyes, with his untreated PTSD serving more as a superpower to assist his vigilantism than lingering psychological anguish. Smith also says:
Brianna Zigler of AV Club gives A Working Man a D, calling it “a largely tiresome action flick that can’t overcome the pedestrian trappings of its filmmakers’ own banality.” Zigler writes:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm acknowledges that there is definitely room for empty calorie entertainment in our movie theaters, but while we are craving the silliness that Ayer and Statham’s previous outing provided, A Working Man is merely a pale imitation of better movies we've seen before. Mathai gives it 5 out 10 and says:
For Bill Bria of Discussing Film, however, A Working Man is a solid product, thanks to Jason Statham and David Ayer proving yet again that together they’re a formula for great action cinema. Bria rates the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars and says:
It sounds like if you’re headed to the theater hoping for more of the B-movie fun (no pun intended) of The Beekeeper, you might be disappointed at A Working Man’s more serious tone. But if it’s Jason Statham kicking ass you’re going for, I think we know that he can deliver. Catch his latest film in theaters starting Friday, March 28.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
