Happy Gilmore 2 Star Shares Reaction To Finding Out About That WTF Death Scene
I'm still rattled.
Happy Gilmore 2 just dropped on Netflix, and while it’s probably not going to win any Oscars, most fans seem to be really pleased with the sequel, me included. It’s a goofy good time with some big laughs and a ton of cameos and returning characters. It also includes one big WTF death scene that left me and the actress involved absolutely shocked.
Before we get into that though, we need a big fat spoiler warning here. If you haven’t watched Happy Gilmore 2 yet, there’s no reason you should be reading this article. Just go watch it right now. It’s free to stream on Netflix, and it’s absolutely worth two hours of your time if you care about the first movie at all.
Now that the spoiler warning is out of the way, I’m, of course, talking about Virginia’s shocking death at the very beginning of the movie. Our hero literally kills her with one of his long drives, which causes him to give up golf and take up drinking. The rest of the movie is a long redemption arc, which features beyond the grave cameos from Virginia.
I couldn’t believe it when I watched the movie. I thought for like ten seconds it was going to be a dream sequence or some kind of weird throwaway joke, but no, she’s fully dead. It turns out Julie Bowen had a similar reaction. She was on vacation with her family and trying to read the script on her phone when she came across her character’s death. Initially she thought she may not have been reading it right. Here’s what she told People…
I suspect a lot of fans watching the movie reacted with shocked laughter. Social media was filled with WTF tweets from viewers who did not see the moment coming at all when they first watched it. I was among them, but the more I think about it, the more I’m totally fine with the decision. Virginia is obviously a great character and it’s tough to lose her, but Happy Gilmore is all about our lead character losing his cool. His wife is the only person who is able to calm him down, which is why losing her is such a good catalyst for bad behavior.
Bowen was ultimately fine with the decision too, which she told Sandler immediately after reading it. The two connected during her vacation, and she gave an enthusiastic thumbs up…
You have to give Bowen credit for really committing to the whole thing here too. She came back and did a lot of press, as if she was a main star in the entire movie. She even talked repeatedly about how pleased she was to be invited back. Normally actors don't do press if they only return for a small role. I’m glad she did though, because had she not, we all would have been wondering what was going on with Virginia, which would have made the moment less impactful.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
