As Sunrise On The Reaping Begins Filming, I Want Something Back From The Hunger Games That Some Fans Might Not Like

There are so many great upcoming book-to-screen adaptations that we're excited for, but I'm all about Sunrise on the Reaping. There are many we could point to, such as the anticipated Fourth Wing TV series or the upcoming adaptation of The Housemaid . Still, I am so ready to return to the world of Panem for a fifth time, especially since I absolutely loved reading the novel.

As someone who loves The Hunger Games movies , there have been plenty of changes with the franchise over the last 10+ years. Gary Ross directed the first film, while Francis Lawrence directed the subsequent ones. With that in mind, there have been some changes in filmmaking, which, for the most part, are for the better. However, for Sunrise on the Reaping, I actually want the director to possibly return to a style that most fans of the first film didn't like…hear me out.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Want Them To Experiment With Shaky-Cam Again

Okay, before you throw your tomatoes at me, listen. I think shaky cam would actually do wonders for Haymitch and Sunrise on the Reaping. If you're unaware of what "shaky cam" it's essentially when the camera is shaking consistently to simulate the movement of the character or a battle sequence in progress. It's a film technique designed to create a more immersive experience.

However, many people complained when the first film came out about the use of shaky cam and said it was hard to focus. Fair, and honestly, in some ways, I agree. The first Hunger Games movie used it a little too much. However, that doesn't mean you can't use it in a different way elsewhere.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Think It Would Add A Lot Of Depth To Haymitch's Story If You've Read The Novels

There are a lot of moments from Sunrise on the Reaping that I can't wait to see brought to life in the adaptation, some great and some…pretty freaking sad. I actually think using shaky cam just a little bit would add a lot of depth to Haymitch's emotions, more so than ever before.

Haymitch, throughout the book, is going through a lot. He's dealing with leaving not only his family behind, but the girl he loves back in District 12, trying to find some way to survive, while also finding ways to politely stick the middle finger up at the Capitol without directly saying it.

At the same time, he's also running from a lot of people trying to kill him. I think that using a shaky camera in certain moments would effectively convey his desperation, perhaps during the climax of the game, when he wins, or possibly when one of his allies is getting hurt.

Using that to truly convey how he's feeling, rather than just cursing and running towards whatever is going on, will make for a great story. If done right, it can land.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Either Way, I Still Can't Wait For The Movie

Gary Ross isn't directing this film. That's still going to be Francis Lawrence, and he's done a great job since Catching Fire. Regardless of whether shaky cam is used or not, I will still be watching this movie the day it arrives in theaters. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast comprises some of the best casting decisions I have seen for a film in a long time, and the story writes itself. This movie is meant to be a success.

Now, all we have to do is wait for the film's release, which is scheduled for 2026. Can I make a year pass more quickly?