Nicole Kidman Just Gave Us A Rare Throwback To Her ‘90s It Girl Curly Hair (And I’d Love To See It More Often)

Nicole Kidman has proven time and time again that she’s got supermodel great looks. Whether she’s glowing in her best movies or looking stunning in her photoshoot fashion moments , the Oscar-winning actress continues to shine as one of Hollywood’s most timeless icons. She also dazzled the big screen with her It Girl curls in the '90s, and now she's given us a rare throwback to that iconic look.

As summer is coming to an end, the Aussie actress had to share with her Instagram followers her fun family vacation. See if you notice anything about Kidman’s hair that’s giving us some major flashback vibes:

The beautiful island, sunset, and the Olivia Rodrigo concert photos certainly have my attention. However, my eyes are locked on Nicole Kidman’s gorgeous curly locks!

Before straightening her hair for Hollywood , the Moulin Rouge actress made her acting debut with big curls in movies like the underrated ‘80s flick Dead Calm, the auto-racing movie Days of Thunder, and the epic Western Far and Away. As we see the actress more with straight blonde hair or loose waves, I really loved seeing Kidman show off her natural hair in her summer photos. Hopefully, we see her don that look more often in the future.

I’m not the only one who noticed the Big Little Lies actress’s curly hairdo. Plenty of her close co-stars chimed in with praiseworthy reactions, and I totally agree with them:

Look at all that gorgeous hair ! -Reese Witherspoon

Look at those waves 😍😍😍 so beautiful- Joey King

See?! Those bouncy curls aren’t hiding, and her friends and fans are loving it. Even Jumanji actress Karen Gillan channeled Nicole Kidman’s big ‘90s curls in her latest photoshoot. And I love how Kidman’s daughter, Faith Margaret, is taking after her mother with her own natural curls, too.

To me, it looks like the Golden Globe winner is truly missing wearing her curls. After all, four days ago, Nicole Kidman celebrated Flashback Friday with a throwback to an old photoshoot from her early career years. A younger Kidman sure looked very happy to be sporting her luxurious red hair in the BTS video.

I’m hoping that with all of the attention Nicole Kidman’s curly hair is getting, we’ll see more of those natural curls on the award-winner, both on her personal socials and in her movies. After all, there’s nothing like bouncy, curly locks making their way to the red carpet. Plus, it shows that old fads can become new again from trendsetters like Kidman.

If Nicole Kidman has taught us anything, it’s that a woman’s natural look could be a look worth keeping. Sure, the Practical Magic actress looks great with her straight hair. But seeing her embrace her ‘90s It Girl curls reminds us that letting your true hair shine could be a glamorous fashion choice as well.