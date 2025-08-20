How Does Wednesday Film Scenes With Thing? I Hadn't Clocked How They Did This Until The Actor Showed Us Behind The Scenes

Those with a Netflix subscription are treated to a ton of new content, but a few titles stand out as fan favorites. Wednesday is in that category, and is definitely one of the best Netflix shows to binge right now. Throughout both of its seasons I've wondered how Thing's footage is shot, and a fun BTS video has shown exactly how this beloved member of The Addams Family is brought to life.

Wednesday Season 2 has brought back its beloved cast of characters, and Thing is once again directly involved in the title character's adventures. I love seeing the way he communicates without dialogue, as well as the way the dismembered hand gets around. Actor Victor Dorobantu is the one bringing Thing to life on set, and posted an Instagram video showing him at work. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? I love seeing how much physicality Dorobantu brings while animating his hand for Thing. It's actually a full-body experience, with the actor using a variety of angles in order to properly bring the character to life. And he does it all covered in a blue suit, which is digitally removed in post-production via visual effects. Thing is a serious scene-stealer in Wednesday, so these efforts really pay off in the end.

Wednesday Season 2 has had some big changes, including more of a focus on other members of The Addams Family. Thing is also going through his own existential crisis in the new batch of episodes, and has formed a stronger bond with Astrid. We'll just have to wait and see how this plot plays out when the second batch of episodes hits Netflix on September 3rd.

Victor Dorobantu's skills are on full display in the above video, which shows just how strenuous he works to get his hand in the right positions for Wednesday. Even when Thing is simply standing up that means the rest of his arm needs to be properly angled to put the wrist straight up. Seriously, this guy deserves all the respect for the way he brings this scene-stealing character to life on the Netflix series.

Wednesday Season 2 took nearly three years to finally hit Netflix, so the pressure was on for it to deliver for the fans who had waited so patiently. We got way more horror in Season 2, but the fact that the season was broken into to halves is frustrating some fans. Personally I don't' mind it, as it stops me from binge-watching it so quickly that I barely remember what happened by the time the season ends.

The first half of Wednesday Season 2 is out now and the second half will arrive September 3rd on Netflix as part of the 2025 TV schedule. And I bet Thing is going to continue stealing the show.