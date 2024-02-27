Jurassic World 4: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Next Movie In The Jurassic Park Franchise

Jurassic Park sequels , uh… find a way.

Well, they always find a way to survive in this world. And now, Jurassic World 4, the fourth Jurassic World movie and the seventh overall entry into the Jurassic Park franchise, is happening.

God knows so many franchises keep going, such as the upcoming Marvel movies , or even the new DCU with James Gunn, or perhaps the James Bond film series . Still, I feel like Jurassic Park has exploded over the last three decades, and of course, the love for these dinosaurs keeps on going.

But when is this movie going to come out? And what could it be about? Here is what we know so far about the next Jurassic World film.

(Image credit: Universal)

At the time of writing this, Jurassic World 4 will be released on July 2, 2025, according to Variety . If that sounds soon, you're right, because it is.

While plenty of films are set to release on the 2024 movie schedule , time flies fast. And it looks like this film is already aiming to come out in just over a year – which is fast for a big movie like this, especially considering what we do and don't know about it so far.

Also, this film is slated to come out during the highly anticipated month of July 2025. Not only will James Gunn's new Superman: Legacy release during that time, but the reboot of Fantastic Four will also release in July 2025. It will be a packed month full of blockbusters.

Despite Jurassic World Dominion not receiving the best reviews compared to many of the other films in the franchise in 2022, it still made over a billion dollars. People love these dinosaurs, and so do I. But it will certainly have its competition if it does end up releasing during the summer blockbuster season.

No One Has Been Cast Yet

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

At the time of writing this in February 2024, no casting announcements have been made. The movie was only just announced, so it's not that surprising, but considering they want this film to be released in 2025, I'm assuming that plans for the cast are in the works.

And I'm sure plenty of people are wondering about potential returning stars from past Jurassic movies– for a refresher, those include Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for the first three Jurassic Park films. And for the Jurassic World films, the two headliners were Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. However, Deadline stated that Jurassic World 4 isn't expected to include Howard or Pratt, nor the original trio from the first movie.

I'm not surprised about the original trio, but Pratt and Howard, I am more shocked since they were the stars of the Jurassic World movies to date, but both have been quite busy in Hollywood. Howard is the star of the Argylle cast , and Pratt has new movies coming out, including Garfield in May 2024 and several other films.

But it makes me wonder who will star in this new film – maybe it'll be a newcomer to Hollywood. Who knows?

The New Movie Will Be A "Fresh Storyline"

(Image credit: Universal)

The story for the fourth Jurassic World film is being kept tight under lock and key, but we know from the Variety article that the new story will be a "fresh storyline."

That is all we know about the next film, and I'm not even sure how fresh the storyline can get when it involves dinosaurs and how terrifying they can be. But this film could take the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes route and jump forward hundreds of years to a time when dinosaurs and humans lived in a different kind of world.

Honestly, at this point, I'm down for anything.

It's Unclear Who Will Direct

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Another thing that makes me iffy about whether Jurassic World 4 will be released in 2025 is that a director isn't currently attached to the product. At first, Variety reported that David Leitch was in talks to direct. Leitch is known for plenty of films, such as Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and the upcoming The Fall Guy, as well as several other movies.

However, from that Deadline article, we know that those talks fell through , and Leitch will not be taking on the role due to the director having a "different vision for the film."

At this point, we're not sure who will direct, but it will surely be a great opportunity to be the director of the seventh Jurassic Park film.

David Koepp Will Write The Script

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Something that is confirmed from the Deadline article is that David Koepp is writing the script for the film. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Koepp is the person behind the screenplay for the first Jurassic Park movie and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the sequel to the first film.

It's great to have him back for this new movie – and I can't wait to see what fresh take he has.

Steven Spielberg Will Executive Produce

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Something else that is confirmed from that Variety article is that Steven Spielberg will return to executive produce Jurassic World 4.

Spielberg has returned to produce several of the Jurassic Park films, so this isn't much of a shocker. But it's nice to see that the original director of the first film remains involved.

Check Out The Jurassic Park Films

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Reading about all this Jurassic World 4 news makes you want to rewatch all the films. They are all available to watch online right now from various streaming platforms. So, if you're looking forward to checking them out and having a Jurassic Park marathon, here is where you can stream or rent:

What are you looking forward to the most with Jurassic World 4? I know that 2025 can't get here soon enough – at least, I hope it comes out in 2025.