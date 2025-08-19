Naomi Announced She's Pausing Her Epic Run As A Heel, But I Think There's A Great Way For WWE To Keep Using Her

Based on the past few months, it’s hard to believe that there was a time, not so very long ago, when the biggest thing people talked about when speaking of WWE superstar Naomi was the time in 2022 when she and Sasha Banks relinquished their Women’s Tag Team Championship and walked out during a taping of Raw. However, Naomi’s eventual return to the promotion has resulted in not only a truly epic heel run but a Women’s World Championship run, which she’s now had to pause because of her pregnancy.

Obviously, this is fantastic news for her and her husband, Bloodline member Big Jim Uso, but it immediately made me think if there’s a way for upcoming WWE events to keep using everyone’s favorite Heffa Hater (And, yes, “heffa” is the correct pronunciation. Never say “heifer” if you want to be taken seriously.) but still proceed with caution. Guess what, wrestling fans? There is and I’m going to get into it!

Naomi’s Heel Run Is Consistently One Of The Best Things On WWE Television

After being one of several suspects in the attack on Jade Cargill in late 2024, longtime Glow-ing babyface Naomi went straight up, full-on heel after a savage beat-down by her victim at this year’s Elimination Chamber. That has given us some of the best promos by any heel or face on the main WWE roster, as Naomi’s work has been filled with emotion that’s made fans become truly invested in her, possibly for the first time since the former Funkadactyl began her wrestling career.

In short, I am absolutely in love with how Naomi dove into the deep end and changed everything about her character to deliver a heel that we can all get behind, and I’m not ready to press pause just yet!

(Image credit: WWE)

How Can The WWE Keep Using Naomi’s Heel Run During Her Pregnancy?

Anyone who watched the joint interview that Naomi and Jimmy Uso did for Steph McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast, was already very aware that hopes for an eventual Baby Uso were strong with the couple. The wrestling duo has been married since 2014, and both started their WWE careers well over a decade ago, but Naomi had to leave, spend time at TNA, and return to hit the current highs of her time as a wrestler.

Look, I completely understand if Naomi wants to head home and chill and enjoy her time as a new-mom to-be, however, if she and those at the WWE are game, heel Naomi can stick around for a little while longer.

Put Naomi On Commentary!

It’s not like we don’t know what pregnant women look like, and billions of them continue to (Gasp!) go out in public and keep working as they grow their little bundles of joy. Why does Naomi have to disappear from WWE programming until she’s given birth and fully trained for her comeback? There will be some sort of tournament or something to choose the next champ; let’s get Naomi added to the commentary team so she can shit-talk each and every competitor, in real time and on live TV!

Film Backstage Segments With Naomi!

Don't want to deal with live crowds now? Easy solution: film backstage segments where Naomi randomly pops in to call out all the heffas she’s had to put on notice for her in-ring return. Can’t you imagine Rhea and Iyo having one of their nice “we’re sorta buddies but we love to fight each other” talks and being shocked when Naomi comes out of nowhere to cackle them out of the arena for being losers, just because her hormones are jumpin' like a disco?

Keep Naomi’s Heel Run Going On Social Media!

Let’s say that the once and future champ doesn’t want to travel at all right now. I get it, but haven’t we noticed that (much like fellow WWE talent Drew McIntyre, who’s a heel social media superstar) she excels at using social media to troll? Naomi could use her X account or Instagram to extol the virtues of Heffa Hatin’, poke fun at Jade and/or absolutely anyone else who unlocks her ire.

Folks, these are three amazing ideas so that we don’t have to totally miss out on months of Naomi’s heel work right now, but trust and believe that there are many more. Whether or not the powers that be and Mrs. Uso are down to clown in this way remains to be seen, but damn, I sure would love it if they are!