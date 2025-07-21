Netflix Announced A Solo Leveling Live-Action Series, And Make It Stop

There’s a trend that I'd like the best streaming services stop, and it's about to drive me to the brink. This is mainly directed at Netflix, and it has to do with adapting famous anime into live-action.

We live in a world where live-action adaptations are a very real thing and can be extremely popular. There’s a reason why there were so many upcoming live-action Disney films . Heck, the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far is a live-action remake – Lilo & Stitch.

However, when it comes to anime, I’ve noticed that companies, especially those based in America, tend to struggle significantly in capturing the essence of the source material they are trying to portray. Of course, Netflix announced that they’re adapting the popular anime Solo Leveling into a live-action , and I… can’t do this anymore. Someone needs to make it stop because I’m over it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Know Netflix Has Had SOME Success With Live-Action Remakes

Before I delve into this, I want to acknowledge that I recognize Netflix's success with live-action adaptations. There’s a reason my Netflix subscription is still very much in use.

Are they all great adaptations? Not particularly, but they have had some success. The One Piece adaptation is tremendous , and as a fan of the franchise, they did an excellent job considering the original series is still ongoing with over 1000 episodes. I’d still recommend it as one of the best anime to start on.

Some of their other adaptations have been… less so, but they still had some redeeming qualities. The Cowboy Bebop adaptation was decent enough – it was nowhere near as good as the original, and the story fell flat at times, but it was still fun entertainment for a weekend.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nine Times Out Of Ten, They Fall Super Flat On Their Face

The other Netflix adaptations within the anime world have all relatively fallen flat. One Piece and Cowboy Bebop are really the only two outliers that had something going for them, more so with the former. But every other live-action attempt has been so bad. Like, horrendously bad.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best example to put here is Death Note. The original show played a big role getting me into anime, and I really feel like the live-action adaptation is a horrendous portrayal of the anime itself. There was so much more they could have done, and it wasn't enjoyable.

But aside from that, there’s so many other aspects that make it horrible.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

They Either Miss The Plot Entirely, Cast Horrible Actors, Or Just Overly-American-fy It

One of my significant issues with the live-action anime adaptations is that the story often feels lost in translation. I don’t know what specifically it is, but I think that we don’t get the same tale most of the time because producers and companies try to shift things to make them fit a broader audience.

In reality, it detracts from much of the beauty of anime. Many of these shows lean slightly more towards serious themes (at least the ones that often get live-action adaptations), and because of that, they alienate their fan base. The reason why One Piece did so well is that it was relatively close to its source material – not a one-for-one, but close enough.

Then there’s also casting. Some casting decisions in Netflix anime films truly make me wonder what is going on over there, as they don’t seem to embody the characters whatsoever. But that’s besides the point. Even if they were cast well, sometimes they can’t pull it off. They just don't mix with the character.

The last is mainly that it often feels American-fied. These anime have so much going for them, most of the time in terms of themes, stories and the complexities of their characters. And yet, most of the time when they are made into live-action, the story shifts into something bland and generic, something anyone can do.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Solo Leveling May Not Be Intensely Deep, But It's Not Generic And Would Be Very Hard To Bring To Live Action

Do I think Solo Leveling is one of the deepest anime out there? No, I don’t. I believe there are plenty of other anime that would hit harder and stronger than just a man working hard to get stronger so he can get more money for his family. That’s everyday life, just with the twist of powers and monsters.

But Solo Leveling is an intense anime featuring distinct animation sequences and monsters that are unimaginable to picture in live-action. How are they going to bring something like that to something that takes place in this world?

It’s the same case for Attack on Titan. I’ve heard rumors about an Attack on Titan live-action adaptation for years, and I believe there is one in Japan. However, the very idea of it happening in America seems crazy to me. Attack on Titan is a great dark anime and is much deeper than Solo Leveling, but I also find that with the monsters, would be so hard to capture the genuine fright of them in live-action.

I don’t think Solo Leveling is the series for this. I love Solo Leveling, and I believe Jin-woo is a great protagonist, but I don’t think the live-action world is for him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think They Should Really Stick To One Piece

That being said, I do like One Piece. I think Netflix has done a good job with the series – so far. One Piece Season 2 is still on the way, though it won't be released until 2026.

I must also point out that I don’t mind Netflix adapting things directly from a manga – that’s fine. In fact, some of their best stuff has come directly from manga, not the anime. It’s when an anime is adapted that things turn messy.

But as for Solo Leveling, I really don’t think anyone asked for this. We’ve only gotten through two seasons of that show, and while it’s a ton of fun, I doubt anyone is looking for a live-action anime version of it. I suppose for now, we should focus on the popular Netflix shows that already exist rather than creating new ones. But maybe that’s just me.

I might need to take a break from live-action anime after this because my brain can’t handle it all the time. It's time to relax from this world.