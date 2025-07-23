Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted Week 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds as of Wednesday, July 23rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

It feels like just yesterday that Jimmy Heagerty won the Week 2 HOH, and now it's already time for the Week 2 eviction. Granted, it's been an eventful week, and thanks to the mystery competitor in the veto competition and Kelley Jorgensen's secret veto, he's had to nominate five people for eviction this week.

So, for those who have been out of the loop, the nominees as of now are Amy Bingham, Will Williams, and Adrian Rocha. It's not who he wanted up there, but someone's gotta go, and here's how it's looking at the moment.

(Image credit: CBS)

Adrian Seems Like The Popular Target And Most Likely To Go Home

The Big Brother house has taken notice that Adrian knows what he's doing in this game, and the fact that he has yet to forge any strong alliances makes it hard for anyone to justify keeping him around. I guess the downside of building replica comps in your backyard is that it makes it hard to hide how great you are at them.

With that said, Adrian is about to fight for his life in the BB Blockbuster against the two oldest Houseguests in the game. If it's a physical competition, I like his odds of staying in it and emerging victorious. Truthfully, though, I think he's a favorite for any competition coming up, based on how well he's played in the small amount of comps we've seen him play in thus far.

(Image credit: CBS)

Amy Will Likely Survive Against Will

In the event that Adrian does win the BB Blockbuster (and he's come very close to winning a few competitions already), it's looking like Amy will survive yet another week for eviction, and Will is the person who will be coming home. It's a shame considering he was one of the Houseguests I felt most strongly about, and seemed like the first male Houseguest close to 50 since Season 21's Cliff Hogg who could make a real run in the game.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) 'What Is She Doing?' Big Brother's Zae Friedrich Gave Us His Thoughts About Rachel Reilly And Whether That Fight Impacted His Eviction

With that being said, I think there's still a non-zero chance he could edge out Amy in the votes when it comes to eviction, based on a couple of factors. For one, Amy seems to be her own worst enemy at this point, and proving not to be the number for Rachel Reilly that people assumed she would be.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She also is getting increasingly worried about losing her job, and she apparently will if she's not out of the Big Brother house by the end of July. Don't ask me why she didn't think about that before she signed up to be in the game, but I do wonder if she might encourage Houseguests to vote her out if she ends up losing the BB Blockbuster. If she doesn't, though, I would expect Will will walk out the door if he's up for eviction against Amy.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you can't get enough of the show beyond what's airing on the 2025 TV schedule but can't afford to watch live feeds on Paramount+, don't forget there's an ad-supported option available on Pluto TV!