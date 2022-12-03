Ballerina: An Updated Cast List For The John Wick Spinoff, Including Ana De Armas

When John Wick was released in 2014, it was simply a standalone movie following a retired assassin who resumed his violent ways to exact revenge on the people who killed the dog given to him by his late wife. And yet, because John Wick did so critically and commercially, it ended up being the first chapter of a film series entering its fourth installment, and that film series has now evolved into a cinematic universe. Along with The Continental prequel series coming to Peacock sometime in 2023, there’s also a spinoff movie coming called Ballerina, which is being directed by Len Wiseman, and was written by Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell.

Ballerina is also a tale driven by revenge, with the title protagonist, a fellow assassin from John Wick’s unique corner of the criminal underworld, hunting after the people who murdered her family when she was a child. That’s the extent of what we know about the plot so far, but the spinoff’s cast is another story. Let’s go over who’s been unveiled for Ballerina so far, starting with the star of his action-packed event, Ana de Armas.

Ana De Armas

In October 2021, four years after Ballerina’s existence was revealed to the public, Ana de Armas was tapped to lead the spinoff. This news arrived a few weeks after de Armas was seen starring opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die as Paloma, a CIA operative who teamed up with James Bond in Cuba. Between Craig’s final Bond flick and The Gray Man (which can be watched with a Netflix subscription), de Armas has enough action experience under her belt to make her a solid choice for leading Ballerina.

Ana De Armas’ character, i.e. the young woman going on this revenge quest, is reportedly named Rooney, who was previously played by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet if Ballerina’s main protagonist is indeed a recast established character or someone brand-new.

Ian McShane

The Continental hotel chain caters exclusively to the criminal underworld in the John Wick universe, acting as neutral ground where “business” cannot be conducted, i.e. no killing people on its grounds. For decades, Winston Scott has owned The Continental’s New York branch, but so far we’ve only seen his involvement in what’s been going on in John Wick’s hectic life.

Well, along with Peacock’s The Continental series showing what Winston was up to in the 1970s (with Colin Woodell playing him during this time period), Ballerina has also recruited Ian McShane to reprise the older version of the character. Presumably the spinoff will be set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, and it’s easy enough to see Ana de Armas’ character crossing paths with Winston at the New York Continental. The question is, will he directly help her out like he’s done with John Wick, or will he stick with being a neutral observer?

Anjelica Huston

We may not know for sure yet if Ana de Armas’ character is someone we’ve already met or not, but with a title like Ballerina, we can comfortably deduce some of her background. In John Wick: Chapter 3, Keanu Reeves’ character visited Anjelica Huston’s The Director, the head of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate and John’s mother figure when he was growing up. This is the woman who instructed John and many other orphans in the ways of the assassins, but we also saw her overseeing ballet training among the young ladies under her care with the intent to teach them that art is pain.

With Anjelica Huston set to return as The Director in Ballerina, it stands to reason Ana de Armas’ character will reunite with the woman who handled her care after her family died, just like John did. Whether The Director aids the protagonist in her quest like she begrudgingly she with John in Chapter 3 (and paid for it by having her hands stabbed) is another matter.

Lance Reddick

Winston Scott may run the New York Continental, but naturally the hotel’s concierge plays a key role in making sure the operation runs smoothly. These days, that prestigious job belongs to Lance Reddick’s Charon, who Ballerina producer Erica Lee described as “an indispensable part of the world of Wick.”

While the first two John Wick movies primarily saw Charon behind a desk or looking after John’s dog while he was on the job, Chapter 3 finally got to see him jump into the action when he helped John defend The Continental from The High Table’s forces after the hotel was temporarily deconsecrated. Maybe Charon get the chance to gun down some bad guys again in Ballerina, but if not, at least we know he’ll still be hanging out at this prestigious institution after John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves

You may be wondering why I’ve saved the man who leads the main John Wick film series for last. That’s because unlike the previously-mentioned actors, Keanu Reeves hasn’t been officially announced for Ballerina by Lionsgate. Collider claims that Reeves will show up, but even if that’s the case, it’s unclear if John Wick and Ana de Armas’ character will properly team up or if he’s simply popping in for a cameo.

Either way, if Keanu Reeves is indeed appearing in Ballerina, this is a good synergetic move on the studio’s part. That said, if John’s part in the spinoff is small, I’m hoping it’s not teased in previews ahead of the release, as this would make for a delightful surprise for John Wick fans who don’t follow along closely with movie news.

Ballerina doesn’t have an assigned release date yet, but principal photography kicked off in Prague in early November 2022. With John Wick: Chapter 4 coming out on March 24 among the 2023 movie releases, and John Wick: Chapter 5 not slated on the theatrical calendar yet, it’s likely the spinoff will come out between those two movies. Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates on Ballerina’s progress, including other actors who will be along for the ride. If you’re wanting to watch The Continental whenever it drops, make sure you have a Peacock subscription lined up.