Cher Gives Her Review After Seeing West Side Story, And Newcomer Rachel Zegler’s Response Is Amazing

The beautiful thing about movies is you never know who they’ll touch, and in the case of West Side Story, there’s generations who already love the Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical. There's also now a wave of people who will experience it for the first time with this new film. As the movie hit theaters last week and the reactions are pouring in, the film’s breakout star Rachel Zegler is keeping an eye on what people are saying and has shared an especially great review.

Cher is on Twitter and she decided to use the social media platform to gush about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake. Rachel Zegler had the perfect reaction, so check it out:

IT’S GIVING CHER https://t.co/Ht8OZqoYOVDecember 14, 2021 See more

The 20-year-old gets to be discovered by the world with the movie musical. West Side Story is Rachel Zegler’s first film after winning out over 30,000 applicants for the role of Maria. As you can imagine, it’s been a surreal week for Zegler. Put out a Cher reaction on top of that, and she’s surely completely overwhelmed. Cher didn’t name Zegler specifically, but specifically applauded the cast, along with giving a shoutout to Rita Moreno’s return to the musical, this time as Valentina instead of Anita.

Rachel Zegler’s reaction was “It’s giving Cher,” which is a reference to singer Shawn Mendes, who memorably said the same words to Camila Cabello during this year’s Met Gala when she was getting a picture taken of her fashion look. The quote works perfectly in this instance, as Zegler geeks out over the singer watching a movie she stars in.

This certainly isn’t the last we’ll see of Rachel Zegler considering the actress nabbed a role in the upcoming Shazam sequel, titled Fury of the Gods. We’ve yet to discover what role she’ll be playing in the DCEU movie aside from being a daughter of Atlas, but she’ll costar with Zachary Levy, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel and the badass villains being played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

Additionally, Rachel Zegler has been cast as the live-action Snow White in an upcoming Disney film. The actress will play the princess in a new take on the fairytale set to be directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will star alongside her as the Evil Queen .