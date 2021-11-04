Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Will Play One Of The All Time Great Disney Villains In An Upcoming Remake

Back in June, it was announced that Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White had found its star to play the titular lead, as the production hired Rachel Zegler to play the beloved princess. The actor has spent the months since then as the only member of the cast, but now that has changed in a major way, as the news has broken that Gal Gadot has come aboard the upcoming blockbuster to play the role of the Evil Queen.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared the latest update about the Disney production, which has Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb at the helm. The film marks the second time that Gal Gadot has been a part of a project at the studio, as she previously voiced a character in 2018's Ralph Breaks The Internet.

Known for her spectacularly intense vanity, the Evil Queen in the tale of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs is famous for her regular check-ins with her Magic Mirror, requesting affirmation that she is the "fairest of them all." When her enchanted looking glass one day returns the unfortunate news that the story's eponymous protagonist has her beat in the looks department, the wicked royal makes plans to kill her – though those machinations don't quite work out as planned.

Gal Gadot will be the third actress in the last decade to take on the role of the Evil Queen in Snow White – though her portrayal will be the first to be specifically based on the classic version of the character from the animated Disney film from 1937. Charlize Theron played the part, named Ravenna, in 2012's Snow White And The Huntsman, starring opposite Kristen Stewart. Later that same year Julia Roberts played "The Queen" in Mirror Mirror with Lily Collins.

It should be a cool opportunity for Gal Gadot, as a number of big stars have made an impression playing live-action Disney villains in the last few years – a couple of the most notable being Angelina Jolie as Maleficent, Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil, and Cate Blanchett as the wicked stepmother in Cinderella.

With production on Marc Webb's Snow White not set to start up until next year, it's probably going to be a minute before fans get to see Gal Gadot in action as the Evil Queen – but the good news is that the wait for new Gadot content in general isn't long at all. The Wonder Woman star has two movies set to debut in the next four months, the first of which is coming next week. Red Notice, which co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, will arrive on Netflix on Friday, November 12, and Death On The Nile (the sequel to Murder On The Orient Express), is scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.