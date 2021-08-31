Could Shawn Mendes Have Played Camila Cabello's Prince In Cinderella? The Singer Shares Her Thoughts

(Image credit: (Vevo))

Camila Cabello is set to sing her heart out as Cinderella in a modern musical version of the titular fairy tale this weekend on Amazon Prime. The pop singer, previously part of girl group Fifth Harmony, has proved to be a powerhouse in her own right, but obviously fans often associate Cabello with her famous boyfriend and fellow singer, Shawn Mendes. Many of us would not have been mad at the “Lost in Japan” hitmaker teaming up for the musical as her Prince Charming.

Cabello’s prince in Cinderella does lay a resemblance to Shawn Mendes, being tall, dark-haired and handsome, but his name is Nicholas Galitzine. He’s an English actor who is just getting started in Hollywood, recently finding a role in The Craft: Legacy. When Camila Cabello was asked why her longtime other half wasn’t invited to dance the night away with her, she said this:

It would've been weird [if he played the prince], because he's my boyfriend IRL. [But] he's the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.

Hey, sometimes you just shouldn’t mix business with pleasure, you know? While speaking with ET Online, Camila Cabello gushed that she loves “that guy” when Shawn Mendes was mentioned in the interview. But him as the prince? She thought it would have been weird. It's perhaps a bit too on the nose for a couple who has a lot of eyes on them already too.

A photo posted by on

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have known each other since 2014 and recently celebrated a relationship anniversary earlier this summer. The couple famously collaborated on the spicy love song “Señorita” back in 2019, along with filming a red hot music video together. The couple have become more public with their romance over the past few years, even taking to social media once to make fun of themselves for the way they kiss in a viral post.

There’s something to be said about a couple like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes being great together when they collaborate, but also knowing to step back and let each other have their own moments in the limelight without the other. Even as Cabello celebrates becoming Cinderella alongside Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter, the conversation about her relationship with Mendes is being discussed, so imagine if they were in the movie together.

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is written and directed by Pitch Perfect’s Kay Cannon and tells a more modernized story of the character, in terms of her love for fashion rather than princes. It’s told in the olden days, but set against some well-known song choices, such as J-Lo’s “Let’s Get Loud” and Queen’s “Somebody To Love.” Cinderella starts streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 3.