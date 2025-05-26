I Finally Watched The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, And I’m Surprised By Who Stole The Show For Me

I have something to admit – I only just watched The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

I know, I know, I’m a fake Hunger Games fan, I’m SORRY.

Okay, jokes aside, I did intend to see the film when it came out in 2023, but you know how it is – life gets in the way, and I didn’t have the time. I had seen bits and pieces, but never fully sat down and enjoyed the film from beginning to end. So, this past week, with all the casting news coming out about the new prequel film, I knew I had to watch it.

And let me tell you, I was very surprised. It blew me away. Let’s get into it.

The Entire Cast Was Great – Especially Rachel Zegler

With any The Hunger Games movie , you know that the cast is going to rock your socks off and then some. Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss in the original film and won an Academy Award the same year for Silver Linings Playbook . That’s talent. And The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is no different.

The whole cast of this film is spectacular. I loved Peter Dinklage, but I’ve loved him since before his time, even in the Game of Thrones cast , so that was a dead giveaway. Viola Davis rocks, as always. And Tom Blyth killed it as young President Snow – so much that I almost, almost felt bad for the character.

And yeah, Rachel Zegler killed it, too. She was one of my favorites. Granted, I’ve always liked her since her starring role in the West Side Story cast, and knew she was going to be a massive upcoming Latina star. This role fits her perfectly, and I honestly wish we could see way more of Lucy Gray Baird.

But there’s one other character that I ended up liking just as much – if not more.

But Surprisingly, I Really Loved Josh Andrés Rivera In This Role

I’m sure you’re probably wondering who the heck he played. Let me tell you – Josh Andrés Rivera played Sejanus Plinth, an Academy student who follows Snow to District 12 when he becomes disillusioned by what the Capitol is after he watches his tribute die in the games. And honestly, I loved this character.

Obviously, he wasn’t the main character of the movie, but something that I can always appreciate about any dystopian novel is that it focuses on all aspects of that dystopia. That includes showing the people who find out truly what their government is about, learning more, and slowly coming to their conclusions. That’s precisely what happens to Sejanus – and how he ends up trying to work with rebels and then, in turn, is betrayed by Snow and killed.

That is real. It’s such a decisive moment to show in a movie such as this, where it felt as if everything was really moving in the right direction. This death is a catalyst for many of the moments that come after, and it’s just a spark in the mind of someone who has finally realized what was going on with the Capitol. And somehow, we only got him for a little bit of screen time.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It Makes Me Wonder Who Will Steal The Show In Sunrise On The Reaping

With all the cast announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – from Elle Fanning as Effie to the legendary Ralph Fiennes as Adult Snow to so much more – it makes me wonder who from this cast will stand out.

I really didn’t expect to enjoy Sejanus as much as I did, and when his death came, I was genuinely sad because I wanted to see more of what happened to rebels after the games, what could happen when someone from the Capitol takes charge, and more. And now, I wonder who in the next film will blow me away.

Either way, I’m sure that Sunrise on the Reaping is going to be just as good – if not better. I think it’s time for a long rewatch of all these movies. May the odds be ever in your favor – for somehow finding these streaming somewhere.