I Couldn't Help Draw Comparisons Between A24's Primetime And Another Dark Movie About The Media

Primetime is an interesting movie because it’s not exactly an easy watch, especially knowing the storyline is based on real-life events. Primetime isn’t a fan of Chris Hansen, and Robert Pattinson does an excellent job of making him a menacing, manipulative, fame-driven figure.

His portrayal of Hansen made me think of one of the biggest Oscar snubs of 2015. It also made me think of how similar Primetime is to Nightcrawler.

Warning: Nightcrawler and Primetime spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Nightcrawler And Primetime Deal With The Ghoulish Obsession People Have With News And Sensationalism

Primetime takes an interesting position where Chris Hansen feels like the villain of the movie. This is an interesting take, given what he did for a living. However, Nightcrawler’s Lou (Jake Gyllenhaal) can be seen as the hero or the villain of the story, depending on what way you choose to view the story. Primetime does something similar with Hansen.

However, it doesn’t convey the message as well as Nightcrawler. Both characters are ghoulish in their quest for success. However, we watch Lou go from the bottom to the top, just with perseverance and determination. We meet Hansen when he’s already established. He just isn’t as successful as he becomes in To Catch a Predator.

Primetime and Nightcrawler excel at highlighting how the need for sensationalization has a way of corrupting. Not just the men delivering the guts and gore, but those around them and the audience screaming for more.

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Chris And Lou Are Obsessed With Their Work To The Point Of Losing Their Humanity

Primetime is not kind to Chris Hansen. He’s depicted as someone corrupt and driven by fame. He cares more about ratings than justice. At times, it almost seems like it wants you to sympathize with the men he brings down. The film wants the viewers to see how Hansen becomes this monster in order to win over audiences and create a successful show.

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Nightcrawler also shows Lou becoming increasingly soulless as the film continues. His descent into madness is more flashy. Chris’s corruption feels slightly more subtle because it’s grounded in real events. He goes after criminals but seems without his own moral compass.

Both films offer some commentary on the broadcast news system and its lack of humanity. Lou and Chris are just the physical embodiments of this loss of morality.

(Image credit: A24)

Nightcrawler and Primetime Have A Protégé Character Who Acts As A Compass

Nightcrawler is one of Riz Ahmed’s best movies because his character is almost as fascinating as Lou. Rick (Ahmed) hasn’t completely lost his humanity, but continues to follow Lou and go along with things until it ultimately costs him. Dan (Skyler Gisondo) acts as someone torn between continuing down this path and knowing something doesn’t feel right.

Unlike Rick, Dan survives but not without scars. They are stand-ins for the audience at times. They watch Chris and Lou lose their humanity and go along with it, but not without questioning if what they’re doing is right.

Yet, both characters don’t really put up much of a fight against their mentors or pseudo-father figures. They show the audience’s complacency by watching and consuming the news, which leads to ratings, and that leads to more sensationalization for those big numbers.

Primetime and Nightcrawler are basically cousins. I just think one executed their mission better than the other.

Rent or buy Primetime on Amazon.

Rent or buy Nightcrawler on Amazon.