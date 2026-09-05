Primetime Reviews Are In, And Critics Are Saying The Same Thing About Robert Pattinson's Performance
Robert Pattinson's busy year continues with Primetime.
I’ve been excited about every film Robert Pattinson has released on the 2026 movie schedule; however, Primetime is the one I’ve been most curious about. In the upcoming A24 movie, the actor plays To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen. Now critics have seen this thriller, and they are saying very similar things about the leading man’s performance.
To Catch a Predator was an infamous and controversial series on NBC hosted by Hansen. It ran as part of Dateline from 2004 to 2007, and it used sting operations to catch alleged sexual predators who thought they were meeting with someone underage. Primetime is inspired by this, and Pattinson gives a wild performance in it. Whether they loved the movie or not, critics seemed to all agree on that front. Calling the actor’s performance “dizzying” in his review for BBC, Nicholas Barber wrote:
Later in the review, Barber wrote that Pattinson’s performance is “exaggerated and theatrical without ever being arch.” He also noted that he thinks this is “the best performance yet from the most intriguing actor of his generation.”
Jessica Kiang’s review for Variety specifically dove into Pattinson’s impression of Chris Hansen. The actor has said he would listen to podcasts to really nail down Hansen’s voice, and admitted that “it’s very hard to do.” However, it sounds like he nailed it, commenting on his “physical mannerisms” and his “vocal impersonation,” the critic wrote:
Along with complimenting Pattinson’s work, the reviewer also noted that the rest of the cast, which includes Skyler Gisondo and Merritt Wever, delivers “career-best screen work.”
Many reviews cited that it’s not just the subjects of To Catch a Predator who are framed in a guilty light. It also frames Hansen and “almost everyone involved with the show as some kind of seducer too,” as IGN’s review from Siddhant Adlakha explained. He also noted that while Chris Hansen has already been critical of Primetime and probably won’t like Pattinson’s performance, others will likely love it:
Like other reviews, this one goes on to compliment Pattinson’s impression of Hansen, while also saying that he “sets the screen ablaze” with his “heightened” take on the TV personality.
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Overall, critics agree that The Batman actor “really sinks his teeth into the questionable ethics of Hansen,” as THR’s David Rooney put it. However, while the performances were great, this critic wasn’t totally sold on the movie, as he wrote:
Next Best Picture gave the film a 7 out of 10. However, despite criticism that “the screenplay often focuses on unimportant aspects of the story,” the performances are top-tier, with it highlighting the notion that Pattinson has given another great performance in 2026. He’s not the only one deserving of flowers, though, as Ema Sasic wrote:
It seems like Primetime could lead to polarizing reactions, and critics seem to range from positive to mixed on it. At the time of this writing, it’s sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 14 reviews.
No matter where you fall on it, though, Pattinson’s performance as Chris Hansen stands out and adds another feather in his cap of 2026 movies, which include Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed adaptation of The Odyssey and the polarizing yet well-reviewed The Drama. So, to make up your own mind about Primetime, and to see if Robert Pattinson’s performance, you can catch Lance Oppenheim’s film in theaters on September 25.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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