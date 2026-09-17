Director Lance Oppenheim has been creating quite a stir lately. His latest movie, Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson as journalist Chris Hansen, hits the 2026 movie schedule on September 25. Meanwhile, the trailer for the documentary he co-directed with Nathan Fielder, You Can See Everything, about fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, has blown up across the internet. CinemaBlend spoke with Oppenheim about the trailer and the film, and he has a couple of things he’d like audiences to know about both.

The Whole Project Was A Surprise To Audiences

While promoting his upcoming A24 film, Primetime, we asked Oppenheim about the trailer, and while he really doesn’t want to give away much about the movie (and doesn’t want viewers to after they see it, either), he did talk about what it was like to see the trailer go viral. Of the moment, Oppenheim says:

Well, I'm really excited. Both Nathan [Fielder] and I were super pumped about the reaction coming out of Telluride. So much of it, weirdly, I think, came from the fact that no one had any context for the movie's existence and didn't know what to expect from it. So I want to preserve that feeling for people. And I feel like I don't want to skew any perception by saying how I feel about it.

The trailer, if you haven’t seen it, is bonkers (in the best way), and it tells you everything about the movie and nothing at all. That’s the way Oppenheim wants to keep it. He hopes everyone goes in the theater blind, like we all did when the trailer dropped out of nowhere, right before audiences raved about it at the Telluride Film Festival. Oppenheim says:

I want people to see it, and I want people to also know if you have seen it: Please, for the love of God, just don't—Tell people to come see the movie, but do not spoil it because of the experience. I think that's what we are seeing from just the reaction from the teaser trailer. People do not know what to make of it. And so I want, I want that to be out there.

Oppenheim is certainly right that people don’t know what to make of it. The reviews from those who were lucky enough to have seen it at the film festival are, for the most part, heeding the director’s wishes, though some spoilers have been revealed. However, it is probably best to listen to Oppenheim and go in blind. It seems that even if you think you know everything about Holmes, there is so much more to learn from this. And it looks like it will be as uncomfortable as it is revealing, which is a good thing.

Meanwhile, Primetime, which is about the creation of the show To Catch a Predator, is also stirring up some controversy ahead of its release, but critics are loving it so far. Oppenheim is a director who likes to keep audiences on their toes, and he’s doing that in a big way with both of these projects.