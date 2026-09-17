Primetime's Director Responds To Chris Hansen's Harsh Words About The Film
It almost feels like he’s egging Hansen on.
There is little doubt that Primetime, the upcoming movie from A24 directed by Lance Oppenheim, is going to get people talking. The movie, which features Robert Pattinson as NBC journalist Chris Hansen, portrays the early days of the hit show To Catch a Predator, so the subject matter alone is going to make a lot of people uncomfortable. One person who already has strong views on Primetime, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on September 25th, is Hansen himself. He has not minced his words, calling the movie “an insult.”
We asked Oppenheim about Hansen’s comments, and he still wants the reporter to see the movie about his landmark show that outed child sex predators. Oppenheim says:
Oppenheim also wants Hansen to know that it was the host of Predator himself who inspired Oppenheim to make the movie. It all started with a $30 Cameo video, as Oppenheim explains:
Whether that is meant to entice Hansen into seeing the film, which critics have liked, or repel him is up to you, but Oppenheim is sincere in how struck he was by Hansen selling Cameo videos. This came before he’d even been approached with the script by writer Ajon Singh. Oppenheim says about the Cameo:
Again, it’s up to you to determine if Oppenheim is inviting Hansen to see the movie or not, but either way, Hansen can be a polarizing figure. To Catch a Predator is polarizing as well. That’s a big part of what makes this movie so intriguing to many, even those uncomfortable with the way it was presented.
Meanwhile, Oppenheim is also kicking up a stir with another upcoming film he co-directed (along with Nathan Fielder), You Can See Everything, about convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, which is sure to shock audiences as well. With two movies in a row about such interesting subjects, Oppenheim has really tapped into something.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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