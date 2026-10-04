With Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil getting almost unanimous praise (though, some have a minor gripe with it), one might think that the talented director should maybe adapt another video game movie next (May I suggest Clock Tower?).

However, according to Deadline, Cregger's next picture is a sci-fi movie titled The Flood starring Jennifer Lawrence. So, oh, well. I guess no Scissorman for me. Be that as it may, even though Cregger will likely henceforth be referred to as “The director of Weapons and Resident Evil,” I just want to make sure that nobody forgets that he's also “The director of Barbarian.”

Because his debut solo picture still freaking rocks. Here's why.

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Oh, and major spoilers up ahead.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Barbarian Is Still Just As Tense As You Remember It Being

Though we didn't include it on our list of directors who made a really good movie on their first try, Zach Cregger is definitely up there, as 2022's Barbarian - which is his solo directorial debut - is just as tense and ambitious (and yet small) as you would ever want from a first-time director.

The story is actually both easy and difficult to describe. Georgina Campbell plays a character named Tess (who, wouldn't you know, is a Black character who actually makes it to the end…barely) who travels to Detroit and rents out an Airbnb. That said, somebody else named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) somehow also rented out the same house on the same night. What luck!

Now, upon a first viewing, we're led to believe that something is shady about Keith, as he just seems too nice, which of course builds tension. However, by the next day, Tess finds a sort of labyrinth in the basement, and the true “villain,” a naked woman simply known as “The Mother,” emerges and bashes Keith's brains in. By this point, we're left wondering what the heck could possibly happen next. The film has a number of twists and turns like this, keeping the viewer tense throughout.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It Also Might Be Even Funnier Than You Remember It Being

As I alluded to earlier, one gripe some people have with Cregger's horror movies is that they're actually funny. That said, is that really a surprise when Cregger was once a member of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids ‘U Know? Honestly, even though Cregger is unique in his own way as a director, I like to think of him as a mix between Jordan Peele (the humorous side) and Ari Aster (the tense, unsettling side) when it comes to making horror.

Because even though Get Out hits hard (especially if you're a Black man), a lot of the tension is relieved with humor by the end (though it really could have been much bleaker). And even though SOME people say movies like Hereditary and Midsommar are darkly humorous, what makes them really stand out is just how tense and on edge they make you feel.

Barbarian is that great in-between, and actually feels like two separate movies. We have the super tense and creepy first half with Georgina Campbell, and then we have the much more comical section with Justin Long (who gets what he deserves by the end). It's the perfect mix!

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Zach Cregger Should Continue Making Horror Movies Forever

I know Cregger's next movie is sci-fi, but it's also labeled as being sci-fi HORROR, and I'm cool with that, since Cregger should make horror forever.

While I know I keep comparing Cregger to other directors (I really should stop, since he's definitely in his own lane), I would be perfectly happy if Cregger became a Wes Craven-type, i.e., somebody who almost exclusively made horror movies. Because he's just so good at it!

In fact, I'm especially looking forward to The Flood since it seems like such a departure from everything he's done before (might he skip the humor next time and go PURE horror?) However, whatever The Flood ends up being, I just want people to remember that it's coming from the director of Weapons, Resident Evil, AND Barbarian. And don't you forget it!