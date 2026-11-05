A Bunch Of Psychologists Were Asked About You Can See Everything, And Their Answers Are Fascinating
What does Holmes’ unblinking stare tell us?
Amateur psychologists across the internet are still trying to make sense of everything they saw in You Can See Everything. The box office hit has been the talk of the 2026 movie schedule this fall, with audiences weighing in on former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and the discussion is all over the place, from former co-workers to Holmes' partner, Billy Evans. Recently, an outlet even sat down with three actual psychologists to get their opinions on what they see (and don’t see) in the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed film.
As the Boston Globe makes clear, these are the psychologists' opinions, though they have never treated Holmes or Evans. Still, the comments are insightful and fascinating. If you’ve seen the movie, you know that “truth” is at the core of the questions being asked by it. Is Holmes lying? Is Evans? Is Fielder? Dr. Matt Jerram, a psychologist at Boston Neuropsychological Services, addressed that:
There is a striking difference between Holmes at the height of her acclaim, before the house of cards collapsed and she was sent to prison for fraud, and the Holmes we meet in the movie. One of the major differences we see is in her relationship with Evans, as Dr. Jerram mentioned. Dr. Kristina Pinto, another psychologist at Boston Neuropsychological Services, also talked about that:
In a movie that never lets audiences get concrete answers (one of the most brilliant things about this Oscar contender), these things brought up by the psychologists only dig deeper into my bewilderment. That befuddlement is, in large part, due to Holmes, of course. And some of that comes from her unblinking stare that everyone has become so familiar with.
Dr. Jerram told the paper:
Dr. Alice Connors-Kellgren, a psychologist and director of psychology and psychology training at Tufts Medical Center, expanded on that:
So, we’re still left with what and who to believe in You Can See Everything, and we’re also left contemplating just who Elizabeth Holmes is. Is she the master manipulator she was convicted by a court of being, or is she the one being manipulated due to an undiagnosed neurodivergence, as the scene watching “Who’s On First?” tries to argue? Dr. Jerram’s thoughts are interesting:
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So the debate will rage on in the public square, probably at least until the Oscars in March. I’m all for continuing it, because it’s one of the most fascinating films I’ve ever seen. The more I think about it, the better it gets.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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