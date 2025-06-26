Dark Matter TV Is Rolling Out Its Own Genre Film Festival
It'll spotlight action, sci-fi and horror.
Great news for aspiring filmmakers! Dark Matter TV is launching its first ever film festival. It’ll focus on genre films, specifically action, sci-fi and horror. The multi-day event is scheduled to take place in late October, but submissions are already being accepted.
It’ll all happen over three days at the Culver City Theatre in Culver City just before Halloween between October 28th and October 30th. The extravaganza will feature panels with various filmmakers, movie screenings, networking events and an opening night party. At the end of the festivities, awards will be given out in a variety of categories including: Best Action Film, Best Sci-Fi Film, Best Horror Film, Best California Film and Best International Film.
The finalists in each category will get to meet with industry professionals for a private developmental meeting, and the top prize will include a distribution deal with TriCoast Entertainment.
Here’s what a spokesman for Dark Matter TV said…
The submitted films will be judged by a panel of Hollywood veterans that will be announced in the coming weeks. Further details about the specifics of the panels and when they will take place will also be released soon. You can check out the logo below…
As the number of entertainment options have grown, more distribution channels focused on niche programming have emerged. Genre films are now among the biggest revenue drivers in Hollywood; so, it’s not a surprise to see a new festival focused entirely on less traditional content.
Filmmakers hoping to submit their work can do so via FilmFreeway. The festival is already taking submissions.
