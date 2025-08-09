Law And Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Discusses What She’s ‘Really Looking Forward To’ As She Returns As A Series Regular For Season 27

The upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU that is slated to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule will be an exciting one. Although the long-running NBC drama will be saying goodbye to two series regulars, Kelli Giddish is being brought back on full-time as Sergeant Amanda Rollins after departing during Season 24. Not much has been revealed about her return, but Giddish is sharing what she’s really looking forward to for Season 27.

Although she exited as a series regular in Season 24, Giddish has made numerous returns to SVU since then. Rollins got a job as a Sergeant for Manhattan’s Intelligence Unit, married Carisi, gave birth, and much more. So there will be a lot in her life that the show will be able to focus on again, and plenty of stories to tell. And with SVU entering Season 27 with its first female showrunner, Giddish told Extra what she’s most looking forward to with these new possibilities:

The storylines, I’m really looking forward to seeing what Michele [Fazekas] does. She was a writer on SVU back in the single-digit season numbers. I’m really looking forward to seeing what she brings to the table.

As Giddish said, Michele Fazekas was once a writer and producer on SVU, and she was responsible for one of Benson and Stabler’s most iconic episodes. So, you know that there will be some good storylines coming this season.

After 26 seasons, SVU certainly needs something fresh. Even though there’s no telling what will happen in Season 27, Giddish did tease the premiere episode, which airs on Thursday, September 25, and it sounds like fans will be in for quite a ride:

We just started to film. So we got the premiere under our belts, and that was a lot of fun. There may be some appearances by people that might surprise you. So that’s going to be a treat for the fans.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year.

Along with watching Law & Order's various shows on NBC, you can also stream them on Peacock. That is true of all NBC series, too. So, make sure to pick up a subscription for as little as $7.99 per month.

It’s hard to predict what will happen in the season premiere, but we already know that Octavio Pisano will be returning as Velasco after being cut from the cast ahead of the new season. My guess is his appearance will likely just be for the first episode to wrap up his story. Hopefully, though, it will leave a door open for his return in the future. But fans will just have to see what happens in the premiere episode.

Meanwhile, it was a pleasant surprise when it was announced that Kelli Giddish would be returning to SVU as a series regular. Her departure upset many, including some of the cast, especially since it came as a surprise. Once she started being brought back occasionally, the hope was that it would soon be full-time, and it’s so good to have her back. There will be a lot to look forward to with her and everyone else, and there’s no telling what they have planned.

With Law & Order: SVU returning next month, it shouldn’t be long until more details surrounding the premiere are revealed, but the wait will be worth it. And seeing Amanda Rollins again on a full-time basis is going to be even better. Don’t miss the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.