I Just Found Out Why Robert Downey Jr. Wore Sunglasses A Lot In Iron Man, And It Makes So Much Sense
Tony Stark's sunglasses aren't there to just look cool.
Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. It’s a big deal because no single actor is as responsible for the success of the MCU as Downey. Had the original Iron Man not been the success it was, we likely wouldn’t be here today, and it’s incredible that the movie worked as well as it did, considering they were basically making it up as they went along.
Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark is absolutely one of the coolest characters in the MCU, and you can tell because he’s often wearing sunglasses, an accessory that he wears significantly more than most of his Avengers buddies. It turns out the reason for the glasses, at least in one key scene, was as much for function as fashion, as Downey once told Vanity Fair he wore them to hide the fact he was reading his lines. Downey said…
It’s unclear if Tony Stark's penchant for sunglasses was born entirely from this scene, or not, or if the continued use of sunglasses was done for the same reason, but it honestly wouldn’t be surprising. If Downey wasn’t originally going to be wearing sunglasses in a scene that takes place on a bright sunny day in the desert, then why would he in so many other scenes?
I had never come across this explanation before, and while it all makes perfect sense, it’s also sort of fascinating that this was something that needed to be done. For a franchise that would become revolutionary for the way that it seemed to put thought into creating connections between different characters and films, the first Iron Man wasn’t thought out in advance at all.
It makes the success of the film, as well as the franchise that would follow from it, all the more remarkable. The possibility of making a misstep is certainly increased if one doesn’t really have a plan. Clearly, however, what Favreau and Downey knew they wanted to make was exactly what it needed to be. Downey continued…
Considering the massive size of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, making up as they go along likely has not been an option. Still, fans will be excited to see Robert Downey Jr. again, although considering his Doctor Doom mask, he’ll probably skip the sunglasses.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.