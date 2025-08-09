Insiders Drop Claims About Where Megan Fox And MGK’s Relationship Stands After Their Trip To Costa Rica

Megan Fox and MGK officially became parents earlier this year when they welcomed their daughter , Saga Blade, back in March. When she was born, the Hollywood couple had reportedly decided to split up three months prior. But where are they now, following them allegedly taking their "celestial seed” on vacation to Costa Rica in July? A couple of insiders are attempting to shed light on what's going on.

This latest information comes from two unnamed sources via Us Weekly , so we’ll note these reports are not confirmed. One insider said the following about the pair’s relationship after their July trip abroad:

Things feel back to ‘normal’ between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship.

Megan Fox and MGK have a long history together at this point. It all started for them in March 2020 when they met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass and began spending time together. In 2022, MGK proposed to Fox, but the couple seemed to deal with a rough patch in early 2023, and at the end of 2024, we heard they had broken up weeks after announcing they were expecting.

Right now, allegedly, the pair are at a better place after prior reports suggested MGK had completely changed after Saga’s birth . We’d heard that they’d been sharing parenting duties and Fox has allowed her ex to be in Saga’s life, but the focus has been all on their baby and under “her rules.” Here’s what another insider has divulged:

They’re still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction.

Whether the Costa Rica trip means MGK and Megan Fox are getting back together or simply getting on better terms as co-parents, the report alleges it was a positive trip for the celebrities. Here’s another comment from that first insider:

Megan is very strong-willed and doesn’t want to give in to MGK and allow him fully back in. She’s standing her ground but, of course, still loves him…. There has been a lot of damage done. Things change daily, and if he does one thing wrong, he knows she will write him off immediately.

The news comes as MGK has just released a new album called Lost Americana, which perhaps offers further details on his history with Megan Fox. In one track, the singer shares he spent Christmas in a rehab facility, which would line up with their breakup. Another song on the record, called “Orpheus,” was co-written by Megan Fox, which seems to compare their relationship to the Greek myth about Orpheus and Eurydice.

Amidst the album release, MGK has been doing press and finally talking about Saga Blade. He’s talked about his buddy Pete Davidson having a baby around the same time as him, and what it was like to sit next to Taylor Swift when Travis Kelce lost the Super Bowl . Per the reports, it sounds like MGK and Megan Fox are enjoying parenthood together, and perhaps on the path to a better relationship as parents.