Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Gets Candid About Why He Thinks Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship Is 'A Beautiful Thing All Around'

It’s wild to think that when the NFL season kicks off on the 2025 TV schedule , it will be the third season where Taylor Swift will likely be sitting in the stands (I mean, suite) to support Travis Kelce. Now, as the football season inches closer, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid has been asked about this power couple that is often covered in conjunction with his team, and he explained why it’s “a beautiful thing all around.”

This conversation all started because the hosts of 96.5 The Fan’s Fescoe & Dusty asked Andy Reid what his favorite Taylor Swift song was. He, fittingly, said he owns the Red album, and boasted about knowing the pop star and her family from his days in Pennsylvania. He also noted that she’s wickedly famous, and he said she might be the most famous person in the world, alongside the late queen.

With that in mind, Reid explained that she handles fame “the right way,” which led to a question about what Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been like for him. In response, the coach said:

I think it’s great. Obviously, women and girls they're looking at the game a little bit more. Look at flag football now—we’re talking about Olympic sports, we’re talking about college sports. Girls are having an opportunity to play the game, and they’re loving it. So, not that it was all tied to her, but she had a big part of that. And the NFL has bought into that, too.

Now, back when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship began, there were criticisms that the NFL was “overdoing” its coverage of the couple. However, it’s also indisputably had a positive impact too.

Patrick Mahomes nodded to the idea that Swift’s presence has increased revenue and buzz for the Chiefs. The Kelce Brothers reacted to the pop star potentially helping boost their jersey sales . And last year, there were more ads for women aired during the Super Bowl. One of the hosts of this radio show also explained that his daughters are interested in football now because of Swift, which is a sentiment that’s been shared time and time again over the last few seasons.

To that point, Andy Reid explained that he thinks Swift and Kelce’s relationship is “beautiful” all around, explaining:

I think it’s a beautiful thing all the way around. Like I said, the thing I appreciate most is how she handles it, how Trav handles it. They just do it the right way, and they’re not a distraction by any means.

There’s no question that the attention on Swift and Kelce has to be overwhelming. However, seemingly, they handle it very well. And they’ve done a good job of keeping what they want kept private, private.

To that point, Reid continued to speak about being consistently asked about whether this relationship is a distraction. To those critics, he says:

People always ask me, ‘Are they a distraction?’ Absolutely not, there’s no distraction, because of how they handle it.

All around, Andy Reid is a Tayvis shipper and supporter, and I love that for him as well as Swift and Kelce.

Now, as the football season gets ready to kick into high gear, I can’t wait to see them all at the games. I’m sure Swift will turn more epic gameday fits and cheer on Kelce from a suite, while he and Reid work to be the best at the game.