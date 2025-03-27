I Didn’t Initially Have Paul Giamatti On My Downton Abbey 3 Bingo Card, But I Am So Jazzed Now That He's Opening Up About The Role

News
By published

Let's welcome back Harold Levinson.

Paul Giamatti half smiles as he stands in a period costume in front of Laura Carmichael in Downton Abbey.
(Image credit: Carnival)

While Downton Abbey is practically an institution in the realm of British television, the show and its two follow-up movies did have regular America representation thanks to Elizabeth McGovern’s Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham. During the TV series, we also met Cora’s mother, Shirley McClaine’s Martha Levinson, and her brother, Paul Giamatti’s Harold Levinson. Since Giamatti only appeared once on Downton Abbey, I was surprised when it was announced he’ll be reprising Harold in Downton Abbey 3, one of the 2025 movie releases. Now I’m glad that he’s finally opening up about his return to the role.

Giamatti discussed his involvement in Downton Abbey 3 during an interview with EW, acknowledging that he too was surprised to be asked back considering he was a “very kind of marginal character” during the show’s run. The actor then noted that somebody “thought it was a good idea” to make him “very important” to this movie, adding:

I do something quite important in this [movie]. I was like, wow, this is random, I have a lot to do with the end of this whole series. I do something of real significance — good or bad, I'm not going to say! But, I do something that makes a big difference to how everything ends.

So rest assured from those of you who were worried Paul Giamatti would only cameo in Downton Abbey 3, because that’s not going to happen. He won’t get into specifics, but the twice Academy Award-nominated performer is assuring fans that Harold Levinson will be integral to the plot. How so? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but I do have a couple ideas based off the time period the threequel will be set and the loss of someone from the Downton Abbey family.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Before Downton Abbey 3 comes out, revisit the original TV series, as well as A New Era, on this platform. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

Before I get into that, in case you need a refresher, Harold was introduced in “The London Season,” Downton Abbey’s Season 4 Christmas special. A participant in the Teapot Dome Scandal, he was able to escape with just a reprimand when Robert Crawley went to the United States to testify about his brother-in-law’s character in front of Congress. Harold then went to London with his mother to get out of the public spotlight for a while, despite his dislike of traveling. While there, he attended Lady Rose Aldrige’s debutante ball and became friendly with Madeleine Allsopp, the daughter of Lord Aysgarth.

More Downton Abbey 3 Stories

A concerned Michelle Dockery stands in the study while speaking with Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey - The Movie.

(Image credit: Focus Features/Carnival Films)

Downton Abbey 3’s Michelle Dockery On The ‘Beautiful’ Third Movie And Honoring Maggie Smith

The Dowager Countess Was Long The Glue That Held The Downton Abbey Franchise Together. How The Third Movie Will Pay Tribute To Dame Maggie Smith

That special was set in 1923 and Downton Abbey: A New Era was set in 1928, meaning Downton Abbey 3 will either be set in 1929 or sometime in the early 1930s. That leads me to my first guess about Harold Levinson: could his appearance be connected to the Wall Street Crash of 1929? Maybe the Crawley family is hit hard by the crash and Harold, whom Martha Levinson once said was as “rich as Croesus, comes to financially aid them after he was able to retain most, if not all of his fortune.

Speaking of Martha, given that Downton Abbey: A New Era ended with the death of Maggie Smith’s Violent Crawley (and Smith herself passed away last September), I can’t help but worry that we might learn that she’d died too. If that happens, then it makes sense why Harold would reunite with Cora and Robert’s family, as they’d be paying their respects to Martha. However, that doesn’t sound like something on the level of importance as what Paul Giamatti is teasing.

With Downton Abbey 3 set for release on September 12, we’re a half year away from learning exactly what he’s talking about. Along with this, Giamatti is set to play the main villain in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which will premiere on Paramount+ either in late 2025 or 2026.

TOPICS
Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Cynthia Erivo&#039;s Elphaba saying goodbye to Glinda on a train in Wicked

I Rewatched Wicked As A Fan Of The Musical, And I Noticed 10 Foreshadowing Details That Got Me Even More Excited For Part II
Samuel L Jackson sits smiling in a stagecoach in The Hateful Eight.

I Don't Care What Anybody Says. The Hateful Eight Doesn't Get The Credit It Deserves. Here's Why
Netflix logo in black and red

Netflix Has Announced An All-Star Cast For Their New Reality Show Battle Camp, And There's One Love Is Blind Vet On Board I Definitely Wasn't Expecting
See more latest
Most Popular
Netflix logo in black and red
Netflix Has Announced An All-Star Cast For Their New Reality Show Battle Camp, And There's One Love Is Blind Vet On Board I Definitely Wasn't Expecting
Timothée Chalamet plays guitar as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown
How To Watch A Complete Unknown And Stream Multi-Award Nominated Film From Anywhere
Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell in The Last Anniversary
How To Watch The Last Anniversary Online And Stream Latest Liane Moriarty Adaptation From Anywhere
Jake Paul (L) and Logan Paul (L) look at a something on a phone screen in Paul American
How To Watch Paul American Online And Stream Logan And Jake's Reality Show From Anywhere
Joe Exotic pictured next to a tiger in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, shown next to David Spade smiling in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser.
’You Want To Have A Real Show?’ David Spade Shared His Take On Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Saying He Should Play Him
Jerry O&#039;Connell and Rebecca Romijn split image
As Rebecca Romijn Prepares To Reprise Mystique In Avengers: Doomsday, Husband Jerry O'Connell Had An A+ Tribute
The Netflix red N with red and purple lines on the left and right of it.
Netflix’s OG Head Honchos Originally Didn’t Call It ‘Streaming,’ But Their Two-Word Term Sounds So Archaic Now
Diego Luna&#039;s Cassian Andor looking at Luther Rael
Andor Showrunner Explains Why Diego Luna’s Star Wars Show Is Only Running For Two Seasons: ‘Born Out Of Desperation’
Amy Poehler smiling on Parks and Recreation.
Amy Poehler Opened Up About A 'Fun Jokey' Project The Parks And Rec Cast Filmed Together, And Now The Internet Is Hilariously Demanding To See It
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War
’This Guy’s Method.’ Robert Downey Jr Wanted To Invite Sebastian Stan To A Lunch Earlier, But He’d Sent Him A Video Ripping Bicep Curls Next To Iron Man’s Decapitated Head