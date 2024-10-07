One of the best things about movies is that they come in all shapes and sizes, with something for audiences both young and old, near and far, and here and there. Over the years, Best Picture winners have consisted of all kinds of genres ranging from dramas to musicals, biopics to comedies, and so much more.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about just some of the countless different genres, stick around. Let’s break down 32 different genres and an example of a movie that belongs to each.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Action - Die Hard (1988)

One of the best action movies ever made, Die Hard essentially reinvented the genre with its story about a down-on-his-luck cop named John McClane (Bruce Willis) traveling across the country to save his marriage only for the reunion to be thwarted by a group of terrorists. Though Willis’ iconic character isn’t as jacked as those played by Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the everyman quality to him makes him an all-time hero.

(Image credit: Universal/Amblin)

Sci-Fi - Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park could fall into multiple genres, but since it deals with genetically modified dinosaurs being brought to life, it’s one of the best representations of sci-fi. One of the best book adaptations of all time, this massive summer blockbuster is as great today as it was back in 1993, both in terms of story and its state-of-the-art visuals.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Comedy - Blazing Saddles (1974)

Whenever talking about the funniest movies ever made, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to turn to Blazing Saddles, Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy Western about a plot to destroy a frontier town and a sheriff’s attempt to save its good and fair residents. But the plot is just secondary to the countless jokes, ribs, and wild situations that are found throughout this incredibly funny and outrageous comedy classic.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Documentary - Grizzly Man (2005)

As far as I’m concerned, Werner Herzog is one of the greatest documentarians of all time. Much like his feature-length films, the acclaimed filmmaker’s collection of non-fiction titles strays from the norms of the genre, creating unique pieces of art in the process. This is especially true for Grizzly Man, Herzog’s 2005 exploration of the life and tragic death of Timothy Treadwell, a conservationist who thought it was better to die with a bear than live with man.

(Image credit: Embassy Pictures)

Mockumentary - This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

There were mockumentaries that came before it, but This is Spinal Tap was a watershed moment for the genre. Rob Reiner’s 1984 chronicle of struggling heavy metal band Spinal Tap turns it to 11 (quite literally) with its scenes of rock n roll, excess, and over-the-top characters who are thinly veiled caricatures of famous English groups of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

(Image credit: Dimension)

Slasher - Scream (1996)

If you were to tell someone where to start with the slasher genre, Wes Craven’s Scream would be a great place to start. Though it’s not the best horror movie of all time , this landmark film is full of references to the films that came before it, has a wonderful meta dynamic, and perhaps the greatest opening scene of all time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Superhero - The Dark Knight (2008)

To some, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is the pinnacle of the superhero movie genre. This 2008 blockbuster takes elements from comic book movies and combines them with the realism of a gritty crime thriller and classic action flicks like Heat to create an incredible experience. Plus, Heath Ledger’s Joker is a force of pure chaos that needs to be seen.

(Image credit: Toho)

Animation - My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

One of the most iconic Studio Ghibli films , My Neighbor Totoro is not only a great animated film but also a tremendous introduction to the fantastical world of Hayao Miyazaki. Released in 1988, this delightful film follows two young girls as they move to the countryside with their father a befriend a mythical creature known as Totoro.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Drama - Casablanca (1942)

Deciding on one film to use as an example of the drama genre is no easy task, but Casablanca is a classic that everyone needs to watch at least once in their life. The timeless story of American ex-pat Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) helping old flame Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) and her finance escape the Nazis while also revisiting the events that led to their split is something to behold.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Fantasy - The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is the perfect place to start if you want to dip your toes into the waters of the fantasy genre. All the elements that make this type of film so beloved can be found throughout Peter Jackson’s impressive 2001 film that kicks off one of the greatest adventures of all time.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sports - Major League (1989)

One of the best baseball movies ever made, Major League is also one of the funniest sports comedies you can find. Though not for younger audiences, this hilarious underdog story is all killer and no filler with its tale of the lowly Cleveland Indians defying the odds by putting together an unlikely championship team.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Romantic Comedy - When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Often considered the best romantic comedy , When Harry Met Sally is 90-plus minutes of pure joy. The on-screen chemistry between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in this 1989 classic directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron is off the charts and filled with one iconic scene after another.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Horror - The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter, one of the great horror directors of the 20th century, really outdid himself with The Thing, his 1982 adaptation of John W. Campbell’s Who Goes There. The paranoia, the claustrophobic spaces, the incredible cast led by Kurt Russell, and those terrifying creature effects from Rob Bottin make this an unforgettable classic.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Crime - The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather is a family drama, an epic coming-of-age story, and a mobster movie, but above it all, it’s a transformative crime film. This sprawling story about the Corleone organization, told through the eyes of Vito (Marlon Brando) and Michael (Al Pacino) is worthy of all the praise it’s received over the past 50-plus years.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Musical - La La Land (2016)

Okay, there are classic musicals like An American in Paris and Singing in the Rain that are far more prestigious than La La Land, but Damien Chazelle’s 2016 throwback is a great entry point. The song and dance numbers performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are stupendous and the romance at the center of its story is wonderful, to say the least.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Western - Tombstone (1993)

One of the greatest Western movies , Tombstone has everything you’d want in the genre: shootouts, colorful characters, legendary mustaches, and some of the best movie quotes of all time . Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Bill Paxton, and Sam Elliott were all made for their respective roles as some of the most iconic gunslingers and lawmen in the Old West.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Noir - Double Indemnity (1944)

If you’ve taken any type of class on the history of American cinema, there’s a chance you’ve seen Double Indemnity by now. This 1944 film noir staple follows insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) as he gets in way over his head when dealing with Phyllis Dietrrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), a dangerous femme fatale with a plan to cash in on a life insurance policy.

(Image credit: Hollywood Pictures)

Suspense - The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense is a lot of things – horror, thriller, family drama. But above all, it’s an intense suspense film about a young boy (played by Haley Joel Osment) who can see dead people and his therapist (played by Bruce Willis) who tries to help him make sense of the supernatural ability.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Coming Of Age - Lady Bird (2018)

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is one of the funniest, most sincere, and most realistic coming-of-age stories of the 21st century. Set in the early 2000s, the movie follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) as she deals with the fallout of her decision to move across the country upon graduating high school.

(Image credit: Universal)

Time Travel - Back To The Future (1985)

There’s a good chance Back to the Future comes to mind when most people think about great time travel movies, and for good reason. This 1985 sci-fi adventure film hits in all the right places, features a career-defining performance from Michael J. Fox, and introduces the world to the coolest time machine of all time.



(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Historical Drama - The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Though Martin Scorsese is known more for his crime films, he put out one of the best historical dramas in 1993 with his adaptation of The Age of Innocence. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder, the film took a lot of chances and pushed the genre in a new direction.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Disaster - The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

One of the craziest disaster films , The Poseidon Adventure has a simple yet effective premise: what would happen if a cruise ship was flipped upside down by a massive wave? Survival, questions about morality, and Gene Hackman in a turtleneck make this a must-watch movie.

(Image credit: AVCO Embassy Pictures)

Dystopian - Escape From New York (1981)

Escape from New York, which takes place in a future where the city has been turned into a walled-off prison colony, is just such a legendary dystopian film. When the U.S. president’s plane is hijacked and crashed in lower Manhattan, it’s up to Snake Plisken (Kurt Russell) to save the day.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Family - The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is one of those movies that just never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. With a great story, unforgettable characters, and expressions of true love (and revenge), there’s a lot for the whole family to enjoy.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Biographical Drama - Schindler's List (1993)

The same year Steven Spielberg dazzled audiences with Jurassic Park, he made us cry with Schindler’s List, a moving biographical drama about a man (played by Lian Neeson) who goes to great lengths to save Jewish prisoners at a German concentration camp.

(Image credit: Disney)

Stop-Motion Animation - The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

What’s this? What’s this? Oh, just one of the best stop-motion animation movies ever made. Released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a staple of the spooky season with its eccentric characters, sometimes grotesque scenes, and some lovely songs written and performed by Danny Elfman.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

War Movie - Platoon (1985)

War is Hell, and few movies capture that sentiment better than Platoon. Released in 1985, Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War movie is neither triumphant nor pleasant, but instead a realistic and gut-wrenching depiction of combat and its effect on people. Truly unsettling and incredibly emotional, this Oscar winner is a tour de force.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Psychological Thriller - Seven (1995)

David Fincher made his mark on the world with Saven, his 1995 psychological thriller about a serial killer obsessed with the seven deadly sins and the two detectives assigned to stop the madness before it’s too late.

(Image credit: Universal)

Buddy Action - Midnight Run (1988)

The ‘80s gave us all kinds of great buddy action movies, including Midnight Run, a hilarious and endearing cross-country affair about a down-on-his-luck cop-turned-bounty-hunter (played by Robert De Niro) trying to bring a mob accountant (played by Charles Grodin) to his court date. But things aren’t always as easy or clear as they seem.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Raunchy Comedy - Ted (2012)

There have been some great raunchy comedies over the years, with the likes of Porky’s and There’s Something About Mary quickly coming to mind. But one of the best options, especially for more modern audiences, is Ted, the 2012 comedy about a man (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his friendship with his childhood teddy bear (voiced by Seth MacFarlane). Though it sounds innocent, this wild comedy is anything but.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Silent Film - City Lights (1931)

If you’ve ever wanted to jump into the world of silent movies , Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights is going to be a great introduction. Released in 1931, this classic film follows Chaplin’s tramp as he falls in love with a blind flower girl and goes from there. Romance, drama, pratfalls, you name it, it’s all here.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Spoof Film - Airplane! (1980)

There has long been a tradition of spoof films in Hollywood, and no film does the format better than Airplane!. Released in 1980, this legendary comedy pokes fun at the disaster genre with outrageous jokes, scenarios, and so much more.